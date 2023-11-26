Jorge Martin makes a mistake on the third lap, rejoins eighth, but on the sixth lap he makes a mistake and falls: there is no need to finish the GP to award the title to Pecco Bagnaia, who in any case passes the checkered flag first. He is the first rider in the world to win two titles with Ducati. Other Italians: Fabio Di Giannantonio second, Franco Morbidelli seventh; Luca Marini ninth; Lorenzo Savadori 13th

November 26, 2023

Cheste – World champion for the second consecutive timeas he had succeeded in MotoGP only to Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquezfirst driver ever to win two titles with Ducatiespecially in a row. A deserved rainbowarrived well in advance compared to the checkered flag: on the sixth lap, Jorge Martin falls, overwhelming Marc Marquez and losing any chance of trying to recover the 14 point deficit.

Martin had already wrong at the third step, when sucked from Francesco Bagnaia’s Ducati, first at that moment after a perfect start from pole, he arrived long at turn onetouching Bagnaia first on the left side and then finishing long. Despite this, there was still the possibility of recover because Martin returns to the track eighth, 2″4 behind Bagnaia.

By the fourth lap, the gap had been reduced to 1″860 and by the fifth lap Jorge passes and passes again with Maverick Vinales, for a total of four overtakings, for sixth position. Jorge is in a hurry, he wants to recover, he exaggerates and on the sixth lap he enters like a fury at turn 4hits Marc Marquez’s rear wheel and they finish both on the ground. For Marc one very bad blowfortunately without consequences, for Jorge one uncontrollable disappointment.

Bagnaia world champion



From the wall it is reported to Pecco “Martin out”, “Martin out”. Pecco had already been passed by Brad Binderthen it also comes surpassed by Jack Millerbut now it doesn’t matter anymore: he is world champion.

A title richly deserved by victories and race results, compromised by crashes at the start of the season and by sprint performances below his potential. But overall he proved himself more complete, more precise, stronger in managing difficult moments.

Martin is perhaps faster, but Bagnaia is ultimately stronger. The two world titles certify this. As the race continues, Pecco regains concentration, climbs to second place after a mistake by Binder, is fast again, gets close to Miller, aims for victory. On the 18th lap he gets within 0″801, on the 19th lap Miller falls and waste the opportunity to become the first pilot in the world to win with three different MotoGPs.

Bagnaia is in command, who knows what joy inside the helmet and in the soul: it can celebrate a triumphal day in the best possible way. Behind his back Johann Zarco, in the last race with Ducati: 0”317 between the two. The two lap with photocopy times, moving forward with a gap that fluctuates between two and four tenths. It’s a challenge of motivation: Pecco would like to win the title also winning the race; Johann to achieve success before a very complicated new adventure.

Di Giannantonio arrives



But with two laps to go the challenge is between two it becomes threecon Fabio Di Giannantonio 0”346 from Bagnaia. Di Giannantonio attacks Zarconow he only has the world champion in front of him.

Yesterday he had acted as his “squire”, now he can play it, no one has anything to lose. Last lap: Bagnaia, Di Giannantonio +0”212, Zarco +0”388.

Fabio attacks Peccobetween the two less than a tenth. There is no room to tryBagnaia drives like a devil, gives no chance to the rival. So, like the greatest, wins race and world title.

Per meI repeat, is a champion of the highest level. Well done Fabio, your season finale was crazy, unimaginable, at least for me.

Binder quarto



KTM is only fourththat after having dreamed a wonderful doublehe even finds himself off the podium, with Brad Binder who has done it one more than Bertoldo: on lap 14 he makes an involuntary LLP while in the lead; on lap 16 from a blow to Alex Marquez, sanctioned only with an exchange of positions: he deserved the LLP. His comeback ended in fourth place, well below his possibilities and the bike’s.

Bad Aprilia



Another disappointment for Apriliathan in the warm up he lost pole conquest of Maverick Vinaleswho was back on the track despite a technical problem having been reported to him with the black flag and orange circle (simple oil leak), then started the race with the soft rear, the only one on the grid.

He finishes tenth, with Aleix Espargaro eighth and Raul Fernandez, the first RS-GP to cross the finish line, fifth.

