Pecco Bagnaia is World Champion for the third time. Between celebrations with Valentino Rossi and Jorge Martín’s desire for revenge, everything you shouldn’t miss from social media

November 27, 2023

Yesterday it took place between the curbs of the Ricardo Tormo circuit the last race of the 2023 MotoGP. To win – both the race and the World Championship – Pecco Bagnaia who becomes one of the select few to have managed to win two consecutive world championships. A cup is therefore added to the other two, that of 2022 and 2018 in Moto2.

For Bagnaia it was a unique emotion given that he hadn’t noticed the fall of Jorge Martìn, directly fighting for the World Championship. At the end of the race Bagnaia has celebrated with a basketball-themed curtain.

As you can see, the celebrations they are absolutely not lacking in the Ducati garage.

One of the key moments of the Valencia GP it was the accident between Marc Marquez and Jorge Martín. The two clarified shortly after: a racing incident that can happen when you are pushing hard to try everything.

And then we move on to the Gala. The great protagonist was Pecco Bagnaia with a characteristic outfit with a red jacket but the other two 2023 World Champions also did not go unnoticed: Pedro Acosta and Jaume Masia.

And it could have been missing Valentino Rossi? Of course not, here with the two pupils.

He was also present at the Gala Jorge Martin2023 World Vice Champion. The desire to revenge you can read it in his eyes. He was the king of the Sprint Races, but was not able to put it into practice in the best possible way in Sunday races.

In a post on his Instagram profile he writes: “Vice world champion!!!! Head held high, smile big and I’m thinking about 2024. I promise you that I will be World Champion.. Because it is my dream, because it is my goal, because it is the dream of my life!! Today we start working!! THANKS TO MY WONDERFUL TEAM FOR THIS SEASON, YOU ARE THE BEST, THANKS TO ALL MY FANS I FELT YOU CLOSE AND… YES IT CAN!!

