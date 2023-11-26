Pecco Bagnaia he is obviously beaming with his second consecutive MotoGP title. These were his words in the final press conference.

How do you feel?

“It’s incredible, I feel at my happiest because I won the world championship by winning the race. It wasn’t necessary but it was my dream: to win the world championship by also winning the race”

About the race…

“I was quite scared, it was cold in the last five laps and the hard front tire made me worry. Now I’m simply happy, now I can breathe but it hasn’t been an easy day. I was under a lot of pressure.”

Still…

“I couldn’t have been happy with a second place in the championship because number one means you have to prove you’re number one and I think we did that. In the second part of the championship we were not always the fastest but we managed to always be competitive, especially on Sunday”

On 2022 and 2023…

“I think last season was a season to be very proud of, but this season even more so because despite many mistakes and even a bit of bad luck, we still won the title”

In the MotoGP era only Rossi and Marquez, and now Bagnaia, have won two consecutive titles, how does it feel?

“Very good (laughs, ed.). He is wonderful. I have often thought this season that only Marc and Vale have won two MotoGP titles in a row. Everyone else had more problems, and even more so with the number 1, which is why a second place in the championship could have been a bad result.”

On his team…

“I’m very proud of my team because I think we did a great job. I am also very proud of my team at home, my family and my girlfriend, who always help me in every situation and made me realize how lucky I am.”

Below are some interesting statements made to Sky. About Martin…

“I didn’t know that Martin had crashed, I thought he was fourth and I was worried because I said ‘if I crash and he gets third he wins’. I didn’t know that.”

On the contact between the two, when Martin made the same mistake Bagnaia made seven days ago with Diggia…

“We risked a lot because if he gets me right I’ll fall”

On the number in 2024…

“Next year I think I’ll keep the 1”