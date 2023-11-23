Cheste – Transmits calm and serenity. It’s a great quality. Francesco Bagnaia has a good margin of points to manage – 21 -, in any case, his tranquility is surprising. Although, she says: “The pressure will be felt, will increase hour after hour.” For the moment, however, he is truly Bagnaia in control. What has changed since last year?

“The situation is very, very similar. Compared to 2022, there are 12 more points up for grabs (those from the sprint, of course, NDA) and I have two less of an advantage over my rival. It’s different, but I come to this appointment mentally more ready.”

How do you manage, how do you approach such an important appointment?

“We need to face it calmly. I believe that tomorrow will be fundamental, we will need to be fast to be competitive on Saturday, which will be a very important day.”

Is the goal to win the title on Saturday?

“Absolutely yes, we should try to win it as soon as possible, it would be fine to close it before the real race, so we can then enjoy Sunday”

Have you talked to the other Ducati riders about what could happen in the sprint?

“No, not really. I believe that the help of other riders is not that important, I prefer to do it myself, as I have always done. What will be will be, we will have to push hard here too. I believe that with the new asphalt we will make incredible times, we have to enjoy it”

Is it a good track to compete for the world championship or if it were up to you would you choose another circuit?

“There are very good climatic conditions; new asphalt; good grip; I won here in 2021 and in 2022 I won the title… It’s not Misano or Mugello, but I’d say it’s good”

Was it a complicated day with all the things you had to do?

“This one was easy compared to the others of this period, it went smoothly”

You seem really peaceful.

“It’s right, you have to enjoy the situation: in the end I learned from last year. Being calm is essential, but it’s not easy because the pressure will increase over the weekend. But as long as we’re here to have fun, we have to have fun.”