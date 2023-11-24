Cheste – It’s slow, that’s the worrying aspect. Everything else can be more or less annoying: Francesco Bagnaia apparently manages the tension well. But it is clear that he is not calm and when asked what he thinks of what his rival did at the end of pre-qualifying, of his man-marking, the answer is blunt: “I’m ahead, Martin think of himself” . It’s just a moment, but significant. Then Pecco finds his traditional calm again.

“Considering how much I struggled, I half expected not to be able to get into Q2: I was going slowly. I struggled quite a bit this morning, same thing this afternoon: usually we manage to finish the job on Friday, but this time we couldn’t. Fortunately we have already seen the data: I lose half a second in three corners, it’s a lot. The positive aspect is that elsewhere I’m doing well and we’ve managed to identify the problem quite well: there’s time tomorrow to fix it.”

What’s the problem?

“I don’t have much feeling with the front to make the bike run, I lose a lot of time entering corners almost everywhere, in particular at turns 1, 2 and 6”

Then Bagnaia is asked again for a comment on the end of the round.

“It’s nothing new, he’s been doing this for three GPs already, he often does it. I think it’s right that he tries to do something, but I think it’s better that he think about him, also because he has to win the two races, as he said, but at the moment he’s not the fastest. He would be better off focusing on himself.”

He admitted he did it to make you nervous: did he succeed?

“I was going so slowly, that in any case I would have struggled to get into Q2. Then no. Honestly, he’s been doing it for three races, I don’t pay attention to it (Pecco repeats this concept twice, I honestly don’t remember that Martin had done it on other occasions, NDA)”

Are you worried about Q1?

“It will certainly be a difficult qualifying, but we will try to do our best: we will find a solution to the problems, as we always do. We are not obliged to win the world championship on Saturday: in this respect, we are quite calm.”

Someone hypothesizes favoritism, Pecco uses irony.

“How many Ducatis are there in Q1? Five? I’ll ask everyone to turn off the gas… There’s no need for help, I don’t like it”

Who are the drivers you fear most in Q1?

“Many. Definitely Marini, Marquez (Alex, NDA), Quartararo, Bastianini…”

Do you feel a lot of pressure?

“It’s clear that it would have been better to have already been in Q2, we would have had a calmer evening. So it gets the ball rolling more, but it doesn’t change that much.”