The Italian driver could also confirm himself as champion in the Sprint, or on Sunday. But Martin, of course, also has possibilities

November 23, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia has a great chance of becoming, for the third time, World Champion. It would be there second in row in MotoGP, something that only Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez had managed (not Lorenzo and Stoner, so to speak).

The MotoGP championstherefore from 2002 to today, have been otto: Valentino Rossi (6 times), Nicky Hayden (1), Casey Stoner (2), Jorge Lorenzo (3), Marc Marquez (6), Joan Mir (1), Fabio Quartararo (1) and Pecco Bagnaia (1).

Bagnaia, if he won again, would be one of the five multiple winners. If he does, he will win Jorge Martin will be the ninth different winner.

But let’s see the combinations with which the two can become champions. We remember that Bagnaia ha 437 points While Martin 416, minus 21.

Bagnaia’s possibilities



Bagnaia can become champion as early as Saturday in the Sprint.

On Saturday Bagnaia will be world champion if he succeeds to score four points more than Martin.

Pecco will be MotoGP world champion as early as Saturday with:

– Vince and Martin does not do better than 3rd

– Bagnaia finishes 2nd and Martin doesn’t do better than 5th

– Bagnaia finishes 3rd and Martin doesn’t do better than 7th

– Bagnaia finishes 4th and Martin doesn’t do better than 8th

– Bagnaia finishes 5th and Martin doesn’t do better than 9th

– Bagnaia finishes 6th and Martin doesn’t score any points

In general Bagnaia he will be champion if he manages to conquer 16 points between Saturday and Sunday, regardless of what Martin does. Bagnaia can be mathematically champion also making two fifth places (5+11=16).

Martin’s chances



For Martin the situation is more complex. The Spaniard, even if I scored a double, Sprint plus racehe would not be sure of winning the title.

Martin will win the title if he succeeds in the Valencia GP 22 points more than Bagnaia.

With equal points, the title goes to the Italian who has won the most long races (currently 6 against 4).