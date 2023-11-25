Cheste – After FP2 and qualifying it looked like that Pecco Bagnaia could win. “I was convinced of it too,” she admits. Instead something happened.

What?

“I made the wrong choice of tyre, I mounted the medium, I should have used the soft like Martin”

He doesn’t make excuses, he doesn’t blame the tyres, as is now fashionable these days, he takes responsibility. Bagnaia is a champion in this too. Will he be on track again tomorrow? Meanwhile, the analysis of what happened today.

“We didn’t make the right choice: we knew that the soft could work better, but we opted for the medium because this morning it had worked very well. Everyone who rode the medium had problems, now it’s clear that the soft would have been the best choice. There was a moment (on the first lap, NDA) that I was overtaken by Jorge, I crossed the line, I went out in front of him, but I immediately lost position because I wasn’t accelerating. I tried to force braking, but that way you end up wearing out the front too much”

And for the race?

“I won’t make any choices, it will be easy: I will fit the same tire as Jorge. He must win, with the same result as today I would be champion: we know how strong I am in the race, we know we can be competitive and fight for the podium. 14 points are few, but we are still ahead: we are starting in a better situation. Today I got off to a great start: we need to do it again tomorrow, but doing better in the first two corners and in the first laps. Now the pressure is on both of them, I think it will be more complicated for him tomorrow: he has to win and not make mistakes. But this also applies to me.”

Wouldn’t it have been better to make the same tire choice as Martin today?

“Our goal was to try to win and if he was first, still finish in the top five: this also applies to tomorrow. This morning, however, I felt really good with the medium and many riders were effective with that tyre: I honestly expected more speed. We threw away a good opportunity to collect more points for tomorrow. We need to stay calm and calm and think about the race.”

However, you remain master of your destiny

“Let’s say that being in front is better, even if sometimes being behind and having nothing to lose puts you in an advantageous situation. I think the pressure is exactly the same for both: will we have to play our cards in the best possible way?

At the beginning of the year, would you have imagined that you would end up playing for the title like this, at the last race?

“I knew that my opponent for the championship would be a Ducati rider and I had considered the possibility of arriving this far into the season, considering the general level and the sprints, which at the beginning saved me a little, but in the end they saved me screwed”

Why did it get this far?

“The mistakes I made and the misfortunes I had weighed heavily. However, I am first in the championship and have been for practically the entire season except for one race, despite five zeros on Sunday and three on Saturday. Let’s say that we even went looking for this situation a bit”

Does being strong on Sunday give you something extra for tomorrow?

“It’s important to be strong in the race, but in the championship there are two different situations, we will need to take a step forward on Saturday. I’ve been losing in the sprint since mid-season and going faster in the race, despite many times being very strong on Saturday morning with the sprint tyres. We need to improve in this aspect.”

Tomorrow attack or defense game?

“Depends. If Martin is first I have to attack safely, I can’t manage too much. Last year we were in an easier situation. If I get a good start and am in front, I will try to push and then try to manage. And when there are ten laps to go we’ll see if we have some margin to manage”

How will you spend this night?

“I hope to sleep… Last year I had rested well, I had watched a film, but you can’t say the title. We’ll see tonight, maybe we’ll watch something lighter.”