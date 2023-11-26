The Piedmontese rider, with his second consecutive title in the premier class, enters a very small club: there are only him, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez

Probably not even this title will serve to remove the doubts of those who do not believe that Pecco Bagnaia it’s a very champion.

Ma it isper many reasons. At 26 she still has time to come up with at least a couple of super interesting challenges and that would place him on a unique pedestal. But we’ll say those at the end.

Let’s celebrate this first second consecutive world championship.

A partly easy and partly difficult season: two world championships in five years of MotoGP



This year Bagnaia he won more races than anyone (7), he had the most pole of all. It’s at second consecutive world championship in MotoGP, something he had only managed to do Valentino Rossi (2002-05 and 2008-09) e Marc Marquez (2013-14 e 2016-19).

This year the Piedmontese, until Sunday in Barcelona, ​​seemed headed towards one relatively quiet world championship victoryof those who they are celebrated in the East, 2-3 races before the end of the year. Then the violent high-side, Binder’s motorbike passing over him, the scare, the injury, the recovery.

The podiums obtained in Misano with the crutches and pain they were fundamental, in the end, for this title.

Martin’s exponential growth he called everything into question, bringing the world championship up to Valencia.

And in Valencia Friday seemed favorable to the Spaniard, with the tactics of make Bagnaia nervous following him in the pre-qualifying.

Saturday was at two faces: Bagnaia reacted like a champion in qualifying and Martin reacted like a champion in the short race. As two boxers who never give up.

In the end, though Peccotoday’s success: GP and world championship victory, with Martin fallen to try to recover.

Bagnaia is champion againtwo titles in five years, the second in a row.

Pecco Bagnaia like Valentino Rossi: must he get off the winning bike and win elsewhere to convince everyone? And if so where?



Yet, despite this second consecutive success, many continue to have doubts about Bagnaia: “He wins because he’s on a Ducati”, “He’s not a real champion”.

Phrases you hear despite being two and a half years old (yes, the second part of 2021) he is the one who wins the most, who goes to the podium the most, who scores the most poles. Pecco, from the first success he achieved 18 victories in 46 races.

And then one might think that, for demonstrate to everyone who is a true champion, Bagnaia should change bikeif he wants it. A bit like his teacher Rossi did in 2004.

It would be extraordinary, but it’s one huge suggestion and very far from happening if Pecco left Ducati to go and win a world championship with another bike. He would be unique if he did it with Aprilia. An Italian champion who wins with two Italian bikes in MotoGP. He would become unique. But it’s science fiction, for now.

Another challenge that Pecco could win to become unique



Let’s go even further with science fiction. There is another challenge that Bagnaia, a great fan of motorcycle racing, would be happy to face (and win). He has already said he wants to participate in the 8 hours of Suzuka with a Ducati.

But always with a Ducati (in ten years?) it would be nice to see it go to win the SBK world championship. No one has ever won the MotoGP and SBK world championships. Here too it could be the first.

Bagnaia is a champion, someone who won the MotoGP twice in a row. This puts it in the unique condition Of be able to choose e be able to ask.

At the end of 2024 his contract with Ducati will expire and at that point he will be able to dictate his conditions for the future. Surely in the meantime he will try to do the trio.

Martin, Bastianini, Marquez, Quartararo, Bezzecchi and all the others permitting!