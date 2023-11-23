The two Italians are in good spirits, the first because he is joining an official team, the second because he won the last race and seems close to being there again next year: “I brought a suit and a helmet for the tests”

November 23, 2023

They are both of good mood but, as always, Luca Marini it’s calmer, Fabio Di Giannantonio more euphoric like when, when asked about his future, he replies “Well as soon as Luca decides to announce that he’s going to Honda! I’m joking, Luca!”.

But both are facing a new challenge, after the last GP in Valencia. The Roman, but both were born in Rome, therefore. Diggia is nearby to the agreement with VR46, to join Ducati also in 2024.

Marini is ready to become a official pilot in the HRC team. These were their words on Thursday in Valencia.

Marini: “The news will come out soon”



On the announcement of his move to Honda, not yet official…

“I think the news will come out soon”

Then Luca spoke as an HRC rider…

“It has always been my dream to join a factory team and help develop the bike, and this possibility has arrived, after Marc Marquez’s decision. There is a good opportunity for me, this is what I can say for now”

On the years with the VR46…

“With the VR46 it was a fantastic journey and I would like to thank them, all those who are here now but also those from Moto2. I want to enjoy this last weekend in Valencia. This weekend will not be easy, we will start from a good point and then we will see”

Do you like Sprints?

“I’ve had two injuries and there isn’t much time to recover. But that’s how things stand in the future. Let’s see if there’s a way to simplify things a bit.”

More on its future and its value…

“Why hasn’t it been announced yet? I don’t know, it’s not my problem, when the time comes to make the announcement it will be done. I do my thing, aware that what I did in Qatar I could have done in all the GPs. I hope that Ducati is happy with the work I have done, I have always tried to give my support to help the bike grow”

Have you spoken to Valentino?

“Obviously we discussed this. He is sad that I am leaving, but at the same time he hopes that I can do the best I can”

“For the test I brought a suit and a helmet…”



On the victory in Qatar…

“The victory was certainly incredible, I saw it 20 to 25 times, I spent a lot of time in front of the smartphone. The phone call with my father? A lot of tears, it was his dream, and mine. Because when you reach a result like this makes you think back to the whole past”

How well can you do in Valencia?

“We are certainly in a good moment. But there are many fast riders, we are all starting from scratch and many will have a chance to win. This is what I want to do with Gresini”

Ciabatti had nice words for you on Sunday. But is there any news about the future?

“I am very proud of the words said by Ciabatti. I came with a helmet and a suit for Tuesday, we are working and we have a good chance of being at the test on Tuesday and also on the grid next year”

In VR46?

“The VR46? It seems like the only bike available”

Then on the VR46 and the Academy…

“Fantastic team, I’ve never hidden that the work they do behind the scenes is excellent, they take you from Moto3 to MotoGP, they have very strong riders, for me it would be a fantastic experience, to learn a lot”