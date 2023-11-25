An adventure that lasted six years and which yielded six victories and 17 podiums in 109 races

Mooney VR46 Racing Team e Luca Marini they announced officiallyafter six seasons together, that they will not continue together in the 2024 season.

The press release was expected, now only the one from HRC is expected.”All the management – it is written in the press release -, the team and the people involved in the project, they wish Luca the best for its future.”

Marini’s results with the VR46 team



“After joining the Moto2 Team at the end of 2017, Luca has achieved his goals most prestigious goals within this family. First podium in the Moto2 World Championship (German GP ed.) in 2018 and first seal in the middle class in the same year (Malaysian GP 2018 – 6 victories in total in Moto2 ed.). Best overall result in the 2020 Championship when he is in contention for the Moto2 World title until the last race (final P2 ed.). Among the most significant moments, it should be remembered that Luca was the first rider to have brought the VR46 brand to MotoGP astride the Ducati Desmosedici GP in 2021.”

“In the last two seasons (2022 – 2023), Luca is the protagonist and fulcrum of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team project, built around him to become among the most competitive drivers in the Top class. He scores two pole positions, 4 podiums in the Sprint and two podiums in the Sunday race.”

– Luca Marini and the VR46 Racing Team in numbers

888 total points (533 in Moto2, 355 in MotoGP)

P2 RIDERS World Championship 2020 (Moto2)

P1 TEAMS World Championship 2020 (Moto2 – with Bezzecchi)

6 wins (in Moto2)

17 podium (2 in MotoGP)

7 pole (2 MotoGP)

4 sprint pods

109 races with the Team (110 with ValenciaGP)

The words of Luca Marini and Uccio Salucci



Marini: “I spent most of my world championship career in this team, so many of the most significant sporting moments of my career up to now are linked to this group. We have grown a lot together and we have had a lot of satisfaction. This will be my last race with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team: I thought a lot before making this decision and evaluated the new challenges that I will have to face. I’ll leave one fantastic team which contributed to my sporting growth and knowledge of the technical aspects and complexity that characterizes this sport. It’s time to embrace the my new path with enthusiasm, without denying what has been, but with eyes focused on the future.

Alessio Salucci, team manager: “I have really seen Luca grow up, since he was a child, then from a sporting point of view I had the pleasure of seeing him become a one of the strongest riders in MotoGP. I’m happy to have shared six beautiful seasons with him in this project. From the first satisfactions in Moto2, the second place in the Championship in 2020, then the debut in MotoGP, the birth of our team in the Top class and a 2023 where he managed to be the protagonist. Luca is a professional with few equals, a technician, a true enthusiast before being a driver and a great worker. We are very sorry to let him go, it will be a really tough opponent in the futurebut an opportunity of this type is really too important not to take advantage of it and I sincerely wish him, together with the whole Team, the very best of luck.”