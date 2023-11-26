The VR46 team rider’s race ended at the first corner: “Marc decided that my GP should end immediately. He always does this, but no one says anything. I asked him for an explanation, but he didn’t give it to me. I also went to the Stewards, but they didn’t want to talk to me”

November 26, 2023

Cheste – It is deviled and does not send them to say: Marco Bezzecchi believes that Marc Marquez was particularly incorrect and there is no reason why he wasn’t sanctioned.

“Unfortunately the race was for me very shortWhy Marquez decided to end my GP after a few bends. He had done the same thing in Thailand, hitting me in the back; the difference is that this time It touched me harder and I fell. There’s not much else to say: his driving style is this and they never show the accidents in which he is involved.”

“Was very incorrectI think from the shot from the helicopter you can see it very well. Contact has been made under “investigation”but they did nothing: it is for them just a racing accidentma Marquez always does this. We saw it yesterday in the sprint with Martin, in Thailand with me, at Le Mans with Bagnaia… I think at least when the other pilot involved in his maneuver cade, should be penalizedotherwise everyone does so without being sanctioned with an LLP, as it should be.”

“If you make me fall at the first corner, you must be penalized, it cannot be done otherwise. I tried to go to the Stewardsbut they they didn’t want to talk to me… I also went to MarquezI asked him for an explanation, he couldn’t have not seen me.”