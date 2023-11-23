Marc Marquez he has a serious, concentrated look. He’s definitely not relaxed. Wants finish his 11 years at Honda welleven if the chances of doing well, such as the podium, are quite rare.

It must be said that, a year ago, having returned to health after the fourth operation, he was obsessed with red circle the Valencia GP itself: he wanted to win.

On the last GP with Honda…

“This weekend is special, it will be difficult to control the emotions, I don’t like to say that it will be my last race with Honda, it is the end of an era with six titles in eleven years. This race weekend I will try to enjoy all the good moments with my friends, we have an incredible relationship”

Did you like the Sprint races? What is your opinion?

“For me it’s not easy to do 22 races + 22 sprints, it’s very challenging, some riders do it better, others worse, the thing that worries is the level of injuries, we need to analyze it”

Do you think you can win the world championship with another bike besides Honda?

“My goal is to go back to enjoying it and having my career, which is why I chose to change. I’m not thinking about winning the world championship, because in the last two years I haven’t won a race”

What was your biggest mistake on the track in these 11 years?

“In 2020: getting back on track too soon”