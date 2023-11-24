The paths of Marc Marquez and the Japanese manufacturer part ways, this is the commemorative helmet

November 24, 2023

It’s just begun the last weekend of the 2023 MotoGP with the fixed appointment in Valencia. A historic GP is underway: it could be that of second title by Pecco Bagnaia or the primo for Jorge Martìn in MotoGP. The spotlight is also on Marc Marquez given that the Sprint on Saturday and the race on Sunday they will be his last two races aboard the Honda.

A wedding, that of Honda and Marc Marquez, which lasted 10 yearssince 2013. To celebrate this last GP on the bike of the Japanese manufacturer Marc Marquez he will wear a helmet with a particular graphic, a helmet that recalls the good moments with Honda. Marc comments in the description of the post on his Instagram profile: “A journey that has almost become a life. Well… the last of the season, I present to you this helmet inspired by the word 感謝 “Kansha”, a deeper and more Japanese expression neighbor of “arigato” (thank you). An edition from all my heart. It is very special for me, I hope you like it.”

The helmet celebrates, with “figurines”, the 3 most beautiful moments – these are three of the six world championships won with Honda – inspired by the Japanese expression “Kansha” or thank you. Marc owes a lot to Honda and Honda owes a lot to Marc Marquez, the decision to move to Gresini for 2024 was not an easy one, but the Spaniard is still hungry for victories and will do his utmost to succeed in his aim.

