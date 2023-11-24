Jorge Martin, rightly, he decided to try until the end and, together with his team, he implemented a strategy to make Pecco Bagnaia nervous.

Mark it to man. He did it in the final part of pre-qualifying, when Martin already had a good top 10 time while the world champion had yet to achieve it.

In the end, accomplices and certainly more responsible were the Bagnaia’s difficulties to prevent Pecco from finishing in Q2. Bagnaia, 15th, will do Q1 tomorrow.

These are the words of Martin, second behind Vinales after the last Friday race of the year.

About the day…

“This morning didn’t go as I would have liked, with the new asphalt it wasn’t easy to get everything right. But in the afternoon we made a good step forward in all aspects, so I’m very happy.”

On the strategy to make Bagnaia nervous…

“We made a somewhat complicated strategy, I had to do a ‘time attack’ with an intermediate tire that I didn’t like. In the end it went well and we scored for Pecco.”

On the reason for the marking…

“More than anything else to know how he is and see his strengths and weaknesses, to get information. I thought she was going to pull but there were also several yellow flags and it was a bit of a combination of things”

Wasn’t this a strategy to make him nervous?

“Yes, they were tense moments, because it’s not something I like to do and it’s something you’ve never seen me do. I always go alone, but it’s clear that we needed to apply a bit of pressure, to make things a bit more complicated than they are and it went as we expected. It wasn’t easy, because there were pilots in the middle and it seemed like a war, but well, I think in the end he got a little nervous”

Which drivers do you see as Pecco’s rivals tomorrow to get into Q2?

“Fabio, Alex Márquez and also Bastianini I think they can do very well”

But Bastianini will be told not to stand in front of Pecco, right?

“I don’t know, I don’t know. I hope not”

As for the pace?

“I saw that everyone put on new mediums and softs. I was with the morning ones and even so I was three or four tenths away. I think we have a great pace.”

Who created this strategy?

“We all thought a lot this week, I know it’s not easy to put pressure on a great rider like Pecco, but together we thought about how to put it on him”

Was it one of your best Fridays?

“Yes. But it’s an image of myself that I don’t like to give. I think I’m a rider who doesn’t like looking for other people’s wheels. I wasn’t happy with what happened or the result, but on the other hand I think it’s also nice to have a bit of spectacle and a bit of strategy, as we always see the drivers driving like crazy. Even a bit of psychological play is nice.”