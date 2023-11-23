Cheste – Compared to Sunday evening it is obviously much calmer. “Maybe I talked too much,” he says Jorge Martin, but you can see that he is not completely calm. Inevitably, he appears almost resigned.

“The GP in Qatar was very difficult: now, unfortunately, I’m far from Pecco, after I had managed to recover many points in the previous races. If anything, I no longer have nothing to looseI just have to think about winning on a track where I have always been fast in MotoGP”

Isn’t it easy to forget what happened last Sunday?

“On the contrary: it’s simple because I know it wasn’t my fault. I told the whole team that we have to be happy, now we just have to think about doing the best we can, everything that comes is good: second in the world championship is still an excellent result.”

Has Michelin given an explanation for what happened?

“Nobody told me anything, I think it takes time to analyze everything, even if inside the garage we know exactly what happened”

How many times in 2023 have you had a tire that didn’t work well?

“Never, the first time was in Qatar”

What is your relationship with Valencia?

“At first I didn’t like it, then, after I won in 2017, I started to love this track and this GP, winning two poles in MotoGP. Let’s see if it’s possible to win both the sprint and the race: unfortunately it won’t be enough for the title, something else also has to happen”

Can running here be an extra boost?

“Maybe, but little changes. I’ve never won here in MotoGP, I hope to do it this year”

You have a special helmet for this GP.

“It’s very simple, it’s a tribute to those who supported me, friends, family, team”

If nothing else, Pramac is the first satellite team to win the teams title.

“I’m very proud of my team, we even managed to beat the official team: I’m very happy to be here. They have everything they need to fight for the title in the future too.”

We are at the end of the championship, what is your assessment of the sprint?

“I like it very much, I would even do two… It’s clear that it’s very expensive: you have to push from Friday, there are more risks, but it’s fantastic”