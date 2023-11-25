He arrived in the press room accompanied by the choruses of Spanish journalists who shouted “Martinator! Martinator!”. And Jorge Martin is happy but has decided to celebrate today because tomorrow, even if he wins, he may not win the championship. What is certain is that Martin never gives up, he always rises again.

Here are the words of the Pramac rider at the end of Saturday in Valencia.

Should we continue to believe in the title?

“I’m still alive in the battle! We have to dream until the end. It’s better than yesterday, but it’s still complicated and it makes me even more angry about what happened in Qatar. Tomorrow I have to win the race and then hope that (Bagnaia, ed) is not at ease, suffers, feels pressure and makes some mistakes”

How did the Sprint go?

“Fun but difficult race because we chose the wrong tire. But I won. Brad was going very fast and I followed him, we caught up with Maverick. Marc tried to pass me but I maintained my position”

Did he leave a memory on your suit?

“Yes, but tomorrow I will race with this suit, I think it will bring me luck. When I saw Marc like that I pushed to go to the front, because I didn’t want that war. It’s a better victory than the one in Qatar”

What did you think when you saw that Pecco had chosen the medium rear?

“The soft was a risky decision, because the decline is noticeable and you suffer more at the maximum angle. But my strategy was to move forward in the first laps. I feel better with the medium, which is the one I will use tomorrow because I think I have the best pace”

Do you have a plan for tomorrow’s race?

“I have to go to the front, but it doesn’t just depend on that. Let’s see if I can somehow slow down the race… As long as some rider tries to pass him, it’s worth it. I think I can win tomorrow, but Pecco can also take a step after you”

Were you nervous this morning?

“No. I had another problem with a tire that didn’t work. It seemed like the front wheel wasn’t balanced well and I had to change bikes, something we never do in qualifying. I started on the hard tire, with only 15 degrees. I think that in other conditions I could have taken pole, but even from the back of the grid I can control the situation”

Bagnaia said that tomorrow you will have the same pressure…

“If we were equal on points, yes, but with me at 14 points, he has a lot to lose”

Aleix instead says that the odds are 70% Martin 30% Bagnaia…

“He’s a bit optimistic, I would be fine with having 30%. If they had told me at the beginning of the year I would have signed him. I’m calm because I just have to win and obviously I risk making mistakes. But I’m very focused”

When Ducati announced Bastianini in the official team last year you said: “We will make history”…

“I think we are already doing it with these results. 13 victories this year I think are a good number, and I don’t know how many podiums, I haven’t counted them. We are the first team in the world. No satellite team has ever done it. I think It makes you angry to be here, to be the fastest but to be 14 points behind and not in front. But that’s how it is and we have to learn from our mistakes for the future.”

You have to put four riders between you and Bagnaia…

“It doesn’t seem like a lot to me, but Pecco is a World Champion, so he can do it. He can get on the podium, he already won here two years ago, so he is a great rider. I think he feels the pressure. We are seeing it and we have seen it last year, when he finished ninth”

Are you worried about the tire pressure problem?

“Tomorrow is a race, we can’t make mistakes. The moment you find yourself in a position and suddenly they give you three seconds… Everything changes! Today we were inside. Tomorrow we will have to take risks”

Will you let Pecco’s position be told from the wall?

“Yes, I already knew today”

What does the motto “head and gas” tell you?

“It’s always been my motto, but perhaps in recent years I haven’t used it as much. Tomorrow is a day to use my head, but above all my gas. It’s been my motto since I won the World Championship”