Cheste – He poured all the tears that he had inside the garage, with his helmet on his head, embraced and consoled from all the men of the Pramac team, starting from the boss, from Paolo Campinoti. He vented all his frustration for a long time together with those who love him, then he managed to metabolize what happened on the track: he believed in it, he believed it was possible to recover the 14 point deficit, but then understood to have done one anyway great season. It’s fitting that once the disappointment had passed, the predominant feeling was that of pride for a season of the highest level.

“The truth is, I tried one great sadness, anger, pain. It was a difficult moment, which I shared with my people. But we must be proud of what we did: we fought for the title until the last race, making a huge difference in points with the third driver in the championship (Bezzecchi, 99 points less, NDA). I’m happy with what we achieved, it’s been a wonderful year, I have a fantastic team. I am convinced that this is just the beginning: we have demonstrated extraordinary potential. I have a lot of confidence in my team, in myself and we also have room for improvement. I learned a lot, fighting for the title makes you grow: the goal is to bring the MotoGP title to Spain in 2024. We still had a great season.”

What happened at the beginning of the third lap?

“I had thought about overtaking Pecco, then I changed my mind and was sucked into the slipstream. Luckily I was able to straighten the bike a little, we touched and I went to the escape route. From then on I only thought about recovering positions: I felt very fast. I finished below Vinales, I honestly didn’t quite understand his reaction: I’m not saying that I thought he was my ally, but I thought that at least he wouldn’t bother me. Then I found myself with Marc Marquez, I tried to lift the bike to avoid contact, but I couldn’t. I’m sorry for Marc, but these are race incidents: I was climbing with a good pace, finishing the race like this was truly a shame.”

After the first mistake, when you got back on track, what was the goal?

“WIN. I was already sixth, I was attacking for fifth position, I had a much higher pace than those in front of me. I knew I had a great pace, I had the situation quite clear. I was aware from the start that it would be practically impossible to win the title, because Bagnaia had started very well and was in front, but I wanted to win”

Before the start, what strategy did you think of?

“I pushed straight away and when I was behind Pecco I was looking for a place to pass him, but I was surprised by what happened at the first corner, that episode changed everything”

So you didn’t miss the World Cup today?

“No, I lost him due to a number of mistakes: in the first part of the season I wasn’t that competitive and we need to understand why. Then the two mistakes in Indonesia and Australia took their toll, where I was guilty of presumption: at Mandalika I wanted to win by a landslide, at Phillip Island I wanted to do it with a different tyre.”

Can the title be won in a satellite team?

“On a technical level we lack nothing, we have everything we need to win the world championship. Probably in Ducati they have something more, but we are in good shape. We proved that we are a winning team.”

Do you think about the official team?

“We have shown enough that we deserve the “red” place, I don’t have to prove anything anymore, but I feel good in this team. Then we’ll see for 2025.”

What do you think of Bagnaia?

“He had a fantastic season, at the beginning of the year he took a big lead, then I managed to beat him and get closer. I think he’s a great champion, it’s very difficult to repeat himself: he had the speed necessary to win the title”

What do you expect from the tests?

“I don’t know what the news will be. We have an important base, there will be a new engine: on Tuesday we will need to be very focused to make the right choices and not take a step back as happened in 2022, also considering that very competitive riders like Marquez will be racing with the GP23.”