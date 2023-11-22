If you want to follow the last MotoGP race differently, here are the Italian squares where you can find the giant screens

This weekend is the big finale, the last race of the MotoGP. The tension is very high and the stakes are equally precious: Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martìn, the two of them are the protagonists of the Valencia GP. Nothing is said yet, the Championship is still open and Martìn will be more furious than ever, he practically has to win both races to overtake Bagnaia in the drivers’ standings. And Pecco? You cannot allow even the slightest mistake and at the same time he has to score points.

In short, the situation is delicate and there are many enthusiasts who can’t stand it anymore (including us). The races can be followed on television – we leave the article with all the times here – or, for those who want to experiment and experience something different, in two Italian municipalities you can watch Sunday’s race from the giant screen: in Chivasso (Turin) and Pesaro (PU).

Chivasso supports Pecco



Sunday 26 November, from 3pmthe Valencia GP race will be broadcast in Piazza d’Armi with a giant screen. Everyone is invited, enthusiasts and otherwise, to follow the battle of Pecco Bagnaia. Entrance is free and last year the public was delirious for the feat of the 2022 World Champion.

To the initiative, approved by the mayor’s council Claudio Castello, Iren and the Pecco Fan Club are collaborating, the municipality states in a press release. The giant screen, located in Piazza d’Armi, will be activated from around 2pm. In the affected area there will be a refreshment area and 4 toilets, including one for people with disabilities.

For those wishing to come by motorbike, parking spaces will be available while supplies last.

Pesaro also supports Pecco



Pesaro absolutely couldn’t miss the big screen, it’s now his second home. “Let’s warm up our engines to support Pecco Bagnaia – declared the mayor of Pesaro Matteo Ricci – Everyone in front of the MAXI SCREEN, set up in Piazza del Popolo in Pesaro, Sunday 26 November to ignite a new dream. Pesaro 2024 – Italian capital of culture, VR46 Riders Academy and FISIOGYM together in this last, great intense MotoGP race in Valencia. Do not miss”.

The event is a unique opportunity for the city but above all an excuse to share this beautiful passion that unites us. The games could also end on Saturday but, if the title were to be played on Sunday, It’s sure to be an epic afternoon – whatever happens – in the municipalities of Pesaro and Chivasso. And then, a little more cheering it will surely please you to our Pecco Bagnaia. Force!