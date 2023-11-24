The first day in Valencia highlighted a Martin who was immediately fast and ready to do everything possible to win: including man-marking Bagnaia

By Friday morning it seemed like everything simile to other Fridays: Martin immediately on track and fast, Bagnaia concentrated looking for the best set up, without thinking about time.

But that changed in the afternoon in Valencia a bit of everything: Martin confirmed his speed and is second, while Bagnaia is only 15th. A very fast one in front of everyone Maverick Vinales.

But the thing that aroused the most interest it is undoubtedly the man marking made by Martin on Bagnaia, to make him nervous.

In the rules? Excessive?

Pecco commented: “Martin better think about doing his own” What happened beyond this? And what is the situation beyond the challenge between the two contenders?

While they still wait the ads by Marini in HRC and Diggia in VR46.

