Johann Zarco is the fastest ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Jorge Martin, while Francesco Bagnaia is 13th. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi fourth, Enea Bastianini ninth, Franco Morbidelli 15th, Luca Marini 17th, Lorenzo Savadori 22nd

November 24, 2023

Cheste – It’s sunnybut in the morning it does quite fresh: conditions anyway acceptable. While in the paddock we are back to talking about a possible return of Davide Brivio to MotoGPcome team manager HRC in the place of Alberto Puig – a recurring rumor, this possibility is talked about cyclically, but at the moment there is nothing more than a journalistic indiscretion – the riders face the first round of the GP which will award the MotoGP title.

Nothing happens in FP1 clamorous or unexpected: Ducatis are going strong; Jorge Martin is immediately effective; Pecco Bagnaia continue with yours methodwithout worrying too much about the stopwatch, much more interested in understand bikes, tires, track ahead of the race. The result is therefore like that of many Friday mornings: Martin is thirdBagnaia 13 not without having changed tires at the end.

He did it instead Johann Zarcowho returns before allWhile Fabio Di Giannantoniosecond, is confirmed in big shape: he was in front for practically the entire session, only to be overtaken towards the end by the future driver of the LCR team.

We see Bezzecchi again, Vinales fast



In fourth place Marco Bezzecchiwhich seems to be back fast on this track: 299 thousandths separate him from Zarco’s best time. Marco has also always been in the top positions: this round counts for the right thing, but in the meantime it gives morale.

The performance was also good Maverick Vinales, which for a couple of GPs has clearly been the reference point for Casa Aprilia. His good start is part of the “normal” things on Friday morning, let’s see how he continues.

Marquez fast. Quartararo too, but…



Good start for Marc Marquezat the last GP with Honda: it is clear that he is aiming for a prestigious result. Honda is in difficulty here too, according to the results of the other riders, but here Marc wants to make a difference: this must be taken into consideration. Encouraging first round also for Yamaha with Fabio Quartararo, fifth, 8 thousandths faster than Marquez: it’s no surprise, Fabio always starts the weekend quite well. Here, however, he can perhaps manage to maintain certain performances.

KTM in trouble



Complicated start for the KTM, with the two satellite team riders faster than the officials: Augusto Fernandez is eighth Pol Espargaro, in his last GP as a full-time rider, 11th. Fernandez often manages to stay in the top ten in practice: he has to improve in the race.