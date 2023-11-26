Fourth win in a row fifth overall in 2023, third place in the final ranking. The latest races of Fermin Aldeguer they brought him almost in MotoGP. In 2024 he will aim for the Moto2 world championship, for MotoGP we will talk about it again in 2025.

“Finishing in front and winning in my home GP is one incredible feeling – Aldeguer said immediately -, I just say thank you, nothing else. I finished third in the world championship and this is also incredible.”

Aldeguer took a dominant win in Valencia, finishing almost 4 seconds ahead of Aron Canet, 15th second place in Moto2 (zero victories).

Third is Aldeguer’s companion, Alonso Lopez.

Italians: premium top ten per Dennis Foggia, ninth. Tony Arbolino finished badly with a 16th place. Matteo Ferrari 19th and Mattia Casadei 25th. He didn’t finish the race Celestino Vietti, involved without responsibility in the initial accident which saw Garcia and Guevara fall.

The world champion Pedro Acosta he finished 12th.

World ranking: Acosta 332.5, Arbolino 249.5, Aldeguer 212, Dixon 204 and Canet 195