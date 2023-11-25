The Gresini team rider doesn’t want to hear about “biscuit”: “I demonstrated in Qatar that I race to achieve the best possible result for me and my team. I was faster than Pecco, but I would have had to do a “dirty” overtaking and I’m not that type of driver”

November 25, 2023

Cheste – Once again it is at the center of attention. This time, however, not positively, as happened in the last GPs, but for not having attacked Pecco Bagnaia despite appearing to have one higher speed. Here are the words of the Gresini team driver.

“I was convinced of be able to aim for the podium, considering the speed I had. I wanted to try to pass Pecco, but it would have been too risky: compared to him I lost in acceleration, as can be clearly seen from the images from above, therefore I had to recover under braking everything I lost when exiting corners. I needed it the entire ride to regain how much I accumulated in terms of tenths on the straight alone: ​​in this situation, it becomes almost impossible to overtake in MotoGP, to do this you have to do the whole lap glued to those in front of you.”

“Because of this I couldn’t attack Bagnaia: I couldn’t have done a clean overtaking and I’m not a pilot that look for contact to try everything. Overall I was faster than him, but I was never in a position to attack him. Actually, I tried a couple of timesbut the front was moving too much and I didn’t feel like forcing it.”

In short, Di Giannantonio doesn’t want to hear about “biscuit”.

“As I demonstrated in Qatar, I am here to race for myself, to achieve the best possible result for me and for the team”