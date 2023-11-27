Cheste – It is smiling, relaxed, happy. “Until Sunday I only thought about racing, then, once the race was over, we sorted out all the details. Here I am,” he says Fabio Di Giannantonio in the first interview da pilota VR46.

The official announcement arrived this morning, but already over the weekend Valentino Rossi had said it clearly that he would be the one to replace Luca Marini, who was also announced this morning as the new HRC rider for two years. Fabio’s agreement, however, is for only one season.

So Fabio, let’s go back to February 2023. I’m telling you: in 2024 you will race in the VR46 team and in your place there will be Marc Marquez. What would you have answered me?

“Wow, what a bomb! A year ago it would all have been a bit strange and unthinkable, especially because of the second thing you said. But in this sport a lot of things happen very quickly and it all depends on the results on the track. I would have told you: never say never, why not…”

But even just two months ago it would have been unthinkable.

“Two months ago there weren’t many bikes available on the grid, the VR46 team was in place for 2024: at that moment it was unthinkable, there wasn’t actually a free place”

You are the first rider since Dalla Porta in Moto3 to race in the VR46 team without being from the Academy: what effect does that have on you?

“It’s a good thing. We talked about this situation with Uccio and Pablo: it will be a new adventure for me, but also for them. I am proud to be the first to embark on this journey and, above all, I am honored to work for such a strong team. I think I can learn a lot: I’m excited, I can’t wait to get started. I think it’s a great opportunity for me.”

Have you spoken to Valentino these days?

“We spoke by phone, but we haven’t met in person yet: I want to see him to thank him for the opportunity and trust. But not only that: obviously it’s always nice to have a chat with Valentino”

What relationship did you have with him in the past?

“There has always been great admiration on my part, he is the greatest of all time. I have always entered the world of Valentino, VR and Academy on tiptoe, with a lot of humility: they are a solid working group, I have always admired them for what they did. This is why we have built a small but always very good relationship between Valentino and me too. Now finding ourselves on the same team, in fact, he is my boss: he is strange, but in a good way”

Will you offer a dinner to Luca Marini who has decided to go to HRC?

“After he stole pole from me in Qatar, making me lose the bonus, he owes it to me… Let’s say we’re equal, come on”

You said you’ve never worried too much about your future, but was there a time when you were worried, that you feared not having a bike for 2024?

“Surely. When you’re at home, away from the track, you think about it and two months ago it all seemed very complicated. In these cases the strength comes from yourself, but also from the whole group around you: friends, family, girlfriend, collaborators, they were all fantastic. We have always tried not to think too much about the future, focusing above all on the present. However, it certainly wasn’t an easy period.”

What will you miss – if you miss anything – about the Gresini team?

“With the Gresini team I experienced a lot of emotions: we hated each other, we loved each other, we left each other, we took them back, we left each other again. We did the first things together and also the last ones, until now. It’s a concentration of emotions, I’ve always considered that place like my home. Yesterday I found myself alone sorting things out in my office: you held, held, held, then a few tears went…”

You competed for a championship with Bezzecchi in the CIV Moto3: how have you changed since then?

“We’re the same two kids who ‘fuck around’ every second. In my opinion we are two similar characters, we are very transparent. We can have fun together, when the opportunity arose we always had a good time.”

Will you return to live on the Riviera (he had already moved to Romagna during his first experience in the Gresini team)?

“It’s not really in my plans at the moment because I just bought a house in Rome, I have two things to do at home. But in life, never say never”