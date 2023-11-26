The Roman driver was found to be out of order for the second time: penalized by three seconds, he went from second to fourth. On the podium Binder third and Zarco second

November 26, 2023

After the podium and the celebrations came the cold shower, or lukewarm, not pleasant anyway. Fabio Di Giannantonio was penalized three seconds due to irregular tire pressure, found upon arrival. For Diggia it was the second violation (the first yesterday in the Sprint).

So the Roman pilot passes second to fourth.

He climbs onto the podium in third place Brad Binder as he climbs to second place Johann Zarco.

A note: in the podcast “Full Throttle” Piero Taramasso I had guaranteed that episodes like this would have been excluded because the race management would have known immediately upon arrival which drivers were up to standard and those that were out of standard with the pressures. It didn’t go like this and it’s a shame because if things are like this you never know if there are podiums definitive or still to be verified.

The decision of the Steward Panel