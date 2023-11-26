The Spanish rider was relegated three positions for continuing to lap in the warm up after the black flag was displayed due to engine problems on his Aprilia

November 26, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia He will leave at 3pm pole position. This because Maverick Vinales he has been demoted three places and will start fourth. Jorge Martin remains sixth.

The flag was displayed in Vinales black with orange disc what does it mean “Stop now!”.

All because the Spaniard’s Aprilia had been smoking white, that is, it had had engine problems and could have spread oil on the track. Vinales did not comply the indication returning to the garage normally and for this he was penalized.

The sanction for Vinales