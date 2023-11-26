After seven seconds post Ayumu Sasaki he won the first race of his 2023, with merit. The Japanese led a top race and preceded David Alonso e Ivan Ortolà

They finished in fourth and fifth place, having arrived in the sprint with the others Weijer e Onc.

For Sasaki it is the third career victory, in addition to 22 podiums, in 121 races: “I have no words for this victory, the team did a fantastic job, I’m happy to be back, for them and for all my fans”.

The world champion James Masia he finished in 13th place.

World ranking: Masia 274, Sasaki 268, Alonso 245, Oncu 223 and Holgado 220.

For the Italians another dull race: Farioli 12th, Nepa 15th, Fenati 16th, Rossi 17th and Bertelle 18th. This year the Italian pilots they achieved no victories.