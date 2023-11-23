The Spanish rider explained that he went to talk to the Italian: “I’m not a bad person. I asked him for forgiveness”

November 23, 2023

Lo slap on the helmet given by Aleix Espargaro a Franco Morbidelli, during the FP2 in Qatar, it caused a lot of discussion, as did the comment of Morbidelli and the replica of Spanish.

Today, five days later, the expected happened face-to-face clarification. Among other things, as can be seen in the photo (by Cosimo Curatola), the two have the motorhome next door.

For now, we only have the version of Aleix Espargaro, who said: “I went to Morbidelli’s motorhome to talk to him and apologize. It doesn’t matter if she was my fault or his: I reacted badly.”

“Those 3 seconds – added the Aprilia rider – they project me as one bad personand I they are not a bad person. That’s why I sat with him on the couch and told him I asked for forgiveness“.