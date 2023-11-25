Pecco Bagnaia he is 14 points ahead of Jorge Martin. Sunday’s race will be needed to decide the 2023 MotoGP world championship.
Bagnaia leaves tomorrow secondMartin quinto. It will be a high-tension race.
Here are the possible ones combinations that will make Pecco or Jorge champion.
– Pecco will be champion if:
will end fra i top five regardless of Martin’s outcome
it will end between sixth and tenth positioncon Martin not winner;
will end between11th and the 14th position, with Martin third or worse;
will end 15th or worsecon Martin off the podium.
– Martin will be champion if:
will win with Bagnaia no better than sixth;
he will finish second with Bagnaia no better than 11th;
will finish third with Bagnaia no better than 15esimo.
See you tomorrow at 3pm to see how it ends.
