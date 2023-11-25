Pecco Bagnaia he is 14 points ahead of Jorge Martin. Sunday’s race will be needed to decide the 2023 MotoGP world championship.

Bagnaia leaves tomorrow secondMartin quinto. It will be a high-tension race.

Here are the possible ones combinations that will make Pecco or Jorge champion.

– Pecco will be champion if:

will end fra i top five regardless of Martin’s outcome

it will end between sixth and tenth positioncon Martin not winner;

will end between11th and the 14th position, with Martin third or worse;

will end 15th or worsecon Martin off the podium.

– Martin will be champion if:

will win with Bagnaia no better than sixth;

he will finish second with Bagnaia no better than 11th;

will finish third with Bagnaia no better than 15esimo.

See you tomorrow at 3pm to see how it ends.