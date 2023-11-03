The Japanese company has not yet decided who will be the second official driver, alongside Joan Mir. After knocking on Aprilia (Oliveira, Vinales and Aleix Espargaro?) HRC would now be evaluating between the Italian and the very young (very young) Moto2 rider

HRC has not yet resolved its reservations: who will be the new official rider? The box next to that of Joan Mir It doesn’t have an owner yet though Fabio Di Giannantonio continues to be the lead candidate.

What is new, however, is HRC’s interest in a very young talent who races in Moto2, in the team Luca Boscoscuro. It is not Alonso Lopez, came to general attention last year but then stumbled upon this 2023 in a year that was not as brilliant, albeit with several peaks.

The name on the HRC notebooks is that of Fermin Aldeguer, winner of two GPs this year, and born in 2005! Very young!

Aldeguer or Di Giannantonio then?

In Spain they predict a great comeback for the rider from Murcia (same origin as Pedro Acosta), while in Italy, Sky Sport MotoGP correspondents point to Diggia as the main possibility, also because HRC would have decided to focus on a rider who already competes in MotoGP.

And the attempts with the Aprilia riders?



HRC certainly tried with it Miguel Oliveira which, contract aside, seemed the perfect profile for that role: fast but not top-notch, experienced but still quite young.

But the rumors about HRC also concerned Maverick Vinales, the very first one brought up when Marc Marquez had not yet made his farewell official and, subsequently, Aleix Espargaro.

They are all different names: Oliveira seemed like the perfect profile, an excellent outsider, Vinales is a leading rider and still under 30, Aleix represents experience and the ability to develop a bike. However, the three Aprilias seem out of the running.

Diggia or Aldeguer, who do you choose HRC?