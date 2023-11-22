The 2023 MotoGP World Championship returns to the track this weekend, with the twentieth and final race of the season, the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, which will take place on the Valencia circuit from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th November. The 2023 MotoGP title will be played out here, between Pecco Bagnaia, who could repeat last year’s success, and his rival Jorge Martin, hungry to triumph.

Below you will find the TV schedules of free practice, qualifying and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races, live on Sky, repeated on TV8 and streaming on NOW.

FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER

Sky Sport e NOW

9.00-9.35 Moto3 FP19.50-10.30 Moto2 FP110,45-11,30 MotoGP FP113,15-13,50 Moto3 FP214,05-14,45 Moto2 FP23.00pm-4.00pm Free MotoGP

SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER

Sky Sport e NOW

8,40-9,10 Moto3 FP39,25-9,55 Moto2 FP310,10-10,40 MotoGP FP210.50-11.30 MotoGP Qualifying12.50-13.30 Moto3 Qualifying 13.45-14.25 Moto2 Qualifying15.00 MotoGP Gara Sprint (13 giri)

TV8

10.50-11.30 MotoGP Qualifying12.50-13.30 Moto3 Qualifying 13.45-14.25 Moto2 Qualifying15.00 MotoGP Gara Sprint (13 giri)

SUNDAY 26 NOVEMBER

Sky Sport e NOW

10,40-10,50 MotoGP Warm Up12,00 Moto3 Gara13,15 Moto2 Gara15.00 MotoGP Gara (27 gears)

TV8

2.00pm Moto3 Race (REPLICA) 3.15pm Moto2 Race (REPLICA)5.00pm MotoGP Race (REPLICA)