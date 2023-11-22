Even a year ago Bagnaia played it in Valencia. There are many precedents on the Spanish track, such as 2006 and 2015 to the detriment of Rossi. Here are the hottest comparisons in history resolved by the skin of their teeth: from Pagani to Lucchinelli, from Spencer to Agostini

And so the duel for the 2023 MotoGP world title will only be decided at the last race. Francesco Bagnaia’s lead is consistent, 21 points when 37 remain to be assigned (in the two races), but unexpected events are always around the corner and this year, also for the topic of tyres, uncertainty reigns supreme. Jorge Martin keeps his fingers crossed that he will give his all.

It is not common for the championship to be resolved only at the last round of the seasonHowever, there are precedents. The most famous and recent date back to 2006 and 2015: both in Valencia, both resolved with defeats to Valentino Rossi. Two epilogues that he for one will not easily forget.

In 2006 and 2015, bitter endings for Valentino

In 2006 Nicky arrived at the Japanese GP (-3 races to go) with a 21 point lead, which they were reduced to 12 when Valentino finished second behind Capirossi, Hayden fifth. The penultimate race at Estoril was eventful: the American was sensationally knocked out by teammate Pedrosa, ouch ouch, and Rossi came second, missed by just two thousandths by Toni Elias. The Doctor returned to the top of the standings with an eight-point margin.

At the end of Valencia Rossi started badly, he was slow and fell, he restarted and finished thirteenth perhaps due to a faulty tyre. The reason for his unexpected difficulties has never been clarified, in fact Bayliss sensationally won on Capirex and, with third place, the late Hayden took the title with five points more than the Italian.

Also in 2015 Rossi had an 18 point lead over Lorenzo with three races to go and in the Australian GP Jorge recovered to -11 with second place, while Valentino finished fourth behind Iannone. The film we all know well was staged in Sepang: Marquez’s intimidating race on Valentino until the contact between the two, Marc on the ground and Rossi on the podium behind Lorenzo, the lead dropped to seven points.

Penalized, in Valencia the 46th had to start from the rear of the formation, recovered, finished in fourth place; but escorted by Marc Marquez Lorenzo he won the race and with a five point lead won his third and final MotoGP title.

Bagnaia is an expert: he also competed in Valencia a year ago



Many readers will remember thehe great challenge of 2017 between Marquez on the Honda and Dovizioso on the Ducati, also the one resolved only in Valencia with the Spaniard’s fourth title; but also last year between Bagnaia and Quartararo – who had reached a 91 point lead but then lost them all – we had to wait for the last race to celebrate the 2022 champion. Only two points were needed for Pecco to graduate, a fourteenth place would have been enough and the Ducati rider finished ninth: champion with the red 15 years after Stoner.

The tension. When you play everything on the last day it’s easy come the so-called “little arm”. What happened back in 1981 between the two Suzuki drivers comes to mind Marco Lucchinelli and Randy Mamolawho suffered the torments of hell in Sweden, the last race of that season.

Marco came from the beautiful victory in Imatra, he was in great shape and had nine points ahead of the American: in practice he set the second time and Mamola the fourth, in the (wet) race he started very badly and even risked falling. The man from La Spezia was tense, tense on the bike, but Randy was no more serene than him, he was reached and overtaken by the Gallina rider. Ninth Marco, world champion, thirteenth and lapped Randy.

Two years later, however, Freddie Spencer and Kenny Roberts were evenly matched dominating the Imola race like a phenomenon, in the legendary finale of the 1983 season. The challenge of the century, which we recently recounted here on the site, is alive in the memories of many. Kenny needed the victory, Freddie needed second place: finished in that order with Spencer and Honda’s first 500 titlethe Martian’s companion, Eddie Lawson, couldn’t even reach them.

The statistics, the history and maybe… a scam



In the history of motorbikes, the statistics say, they are around ninety world titles (in all classes) awarded at the last Grand Prix. And often the gaps between the championship dominators in the top class were very minimal: between Marquez and Lorenzo only 4 points in 2013 (first title for Marc), 4 points also between Rainey and Doohan in 1992, two points even in 1983 between Spencer and Roberts. But what happened in the first edition of the world speed championship, in 1949, remains famous: it was un vero thrilling which is worth revisiting.

In the final race, At the Monza Nations, Nello Pagani on the four-cylinder Gilera took his second victory of the year and he evened the score perfectly with the English Leslie Graham, who was riding the twin-cylinder AJS “Porcospino”. Then there were scraps. Out of six races each driver could discard three. The score was tied: who was the champion?

A dispute arose over the interpretation of the regulations (written in French), especially for the part that provided for the awarding of a point to the author of the fastest lap in the race; but be careful: only if classified. Well, in the Swiss GP in Bern the author of the fastest lap was Ted Frend who however did not finish the race, at which point the “additional” point was given to Graham who set the second fastest lap and was first at the finish line.

The Italians protested, the rule seemed unclear, but in the end the FIM agreed with the English and Leslie Graham was able to celebrate at Pagani’s expense, who consoled himself a little with the 125 world title on the Mondial. An entirely Milanese combination.

Ago and Hailwood, the great challenges of ’66 and ’67



Later the Italians asserted themselves and the 1957 season was a triumph: Provini (125) and Liberati (500) world champions, and then Mondial, Guzzi and Gilera ahead of all the other brands before the big withdrawal. Particularly fought was thereat 500, with Libero Liberati from Terni who fought like a lion against his British teammates McIntyre and Duke, as well as Surtees with the MV. But the duel that older people remember best was that of 1966, Agostini on the MV and Hailwood who had just moved to Honda.

That year Mike the bike would have won everything except the 500. The Honda quattro was very powerful, but heavy and unstable; the lightest and most agile three-cylinder MV. The penultimate race was the TT and on the island the Italian, for the first time, was able to lap faster than his “master”. But the broken chain left Mino at his best and the victory went to Mikewhich now seemed close to the title.

Then the last GP in Monza, on 3 September 1966 on the very fast “road” track for over 190 hours on average. Hailwood did he want to win big? He went on the run, giving Ago a second per lap, with five laps to go he had almost twenty seconds of margin and was still pushing at full throttle. Then Honda gave in: the gearbox, it was saidbut in that era the fragilities had to be hidden and for MV, when the withdrawal came, it was always the magnet’s fault…

Morale, the young Agostini won (24 years old, it was a late start then), who went on the podium in Monza with two drivers on single-cylinder Matchless cars, Williams and Findlay, both lapped… twice. And Giacomo thus took the first of his eight 500 world titles.

Also the following year Ago beat Mike in 500 and it was still a challenge resolved in the photo finish: 58 points to 52 for the MV driver before the discards… and the net result was 46 draws. There were five victories for each, but the Italian had achieved three second places against Hailwood’s two. Well deserved title. At the end of 1967 Honda withdrew, leaving MV and Agostini as masters of the world championship.

*thanks to Ago and Giorgio Nada Editore for the photo taken from the book “Giacomo Agostini”