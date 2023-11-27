Zam’s votes to the riders and bikes after the last GP of the year which declared Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP World Champion for the second consecutive time on the Ducati

November 27, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia: 10 cum laude



In three days we saw all the best: character; ability to react; self control; competitive ferocity; speed; management; self-criticism; lucidity; perfect knowledge of the bike and the opponents. The statistical numbers compare him to Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez – the only ones before him to win two consecutive titles in MotoGP -; a Mick Doohan – the last to win with the number 1 on the fairing -; and they ask it sopra a Casey Stoner, being the first to win two titles with Ducati. A giant. Champion like the champions.

Fabio Di Giannantonio: 9.5



In two months he managed to turn around a desperate situation: he was unemployed, but thanks to the results he earned a place in MotoGP. Deserved, without a doubt. Unthinkable.

Johann Zarco: 8



A season of many lows and few highs ended well, but in the end, when he seemed to have enough to try to win, he was beaten by both rivals, less ferocious than both Pecco and Fabio. Now Honda is waiting for him: good luck.

Brad Binder: 6



Waste your chance to win with one mistake not huge but decisive, he comes back like a man possessed, by hitting anyone who gets in his way, he is very intelligent in making the change of position inflicted on him, he is lucky to get on the podium due to Di Giannantonio’s penalty. Repeat offender (in every sense).

Raul Fernandez: 8



Great race, in a moment of confusion within the team: Razan Razali has left and the agreement with Dorna needs to be sorted out. Problems which, fortunately, did not affect the Spaniard, who finally demonstrated what he could do. Turning point GP?

Alex Marquez: 6



It is almost never seen, a GP below the previous ones. Just sufficient.

Franco Morbidelli: 7



This time he is the one who wins the “Japanese cup” even reaching a limited gap. Overall a good performance. Now comes the fun part.

Aleix Espargaro: 6



In the end, the comparison with his teammate almost always wins, even if he is not in the best physical condition. Is that the hug – absolutely spontaneous – with Morbidelli was beautiful. Real man.

Luca Marini: 5



Difficult weekend: he doesn’t take advantage of the last opportunity to achieve a prestigious result. Now comes the difficult part.

Maverick Vinales: 4



He loses pole due to a perhaps questionable penalty – it seems that the stewards told him to return to the track in the warm up, when the black flag with orange dot was shown to him – and he loses the chance to fight it out until the checkered flag by riding the soft rear. There’s always something, unfortunately.

Fabio Quartararo: 5



In the sprint he was going very fast before he crashed in the race he runs with a fever of 40. He ends a negative season badly, but with few faults. Is Tuesday another day?

Paul Espargaro: 8



He crashes, but wants to finish his last GP as a rider at all costs. Nice for sports.

Jack Miller: 4



He can win, but he falls. In his case, a serious mistake. Sin.

Enea Bastianini: 4



Unfortunately, the 2023 exception was Malaysia, not the rule. We need to make a change, starting on Tuesday.

Marc Marquez: 4



He takes them and gives them and doesn’t complain, this is fair to underline. But the entry on Marco Bezzecchi (6.5 rating for the weekend) at turn 3 is totally exaggerated, to be sanctioned. A story of great success with Honda ends in the worst possible way – in this case through no fault of his own. Now Ducati is waiting for him. Desmodromic waiting.

Jorge Martin: 5



The rating refers to the race, because in the sprint he was phenomenal (score 9) and in the first two laps and in the comeback he demonstrated his speed once again. He didn’t lose the world championship in Valencia. Very high potential.

Ducati DesmosediciGP: 9,99



Engineers like numbers, the Ducati ones are amazing. And Gigi Dall’Igna guarantees improvements for the GP24: who takes these anymore?

KTM: 9



Very competitive, she could have won both the sprint and the race.

Aprilia RS-GP: 8,5



He gets less than he could have: this time the limit was the drivers.

Honda RC213V: 5



Without Marc Marquez it doesn’t exist.

Yamaha M1: 6,5



Less penalized than on other occasions.