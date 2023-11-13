Zam’s votes to the riders and bikes after the 18th GP of the year!

November 13, 2023

Enea Bastianini grade 10 with praise



How nice to find him in front. How nice to see him drive the GP23 as he was able to do with the GP21. How nice to find him on the top step of the podium again after, he looks a bit, 23 races and after having been last in qualifying in Thailand. How nice to see him team up with Bagnaia. How nice to know that his performance can mark an important turning point. What a beautiful response to attacks even from within. How beautiful everything is.

Alex Marquez 9,5



The almost perfect weekend, by far the best since he started in MotoGP: concrete, effective and fast in qualifying, in the sprint and in the race. His performance makes some say: who knows what Marc will do with that bike, because, who knows why, it is difficult to recognize the merits of a rider beyond the surname he bears. At this moment, he is the “good” Marquez. In all senses…

Francesco Bagnaia 8



He returns sensationally in qualifying, again on pole as he hasn’t done since the “cursed” Catalunya GP. Both in the sprint and in the race he is unable to be as incisive, but he still does his part and leaves Malaysia with an even increased lead, albeit by just one point. That overtaking on the outside, this time perfectly successful, is worth the price of the ticket alone. Tough.

Jorge Martin 7



He is convinced that he didn’t dominate just because of the “tyre pressure” issue. It can fit. From the outside, however, it seemed that this time he had a little less than in previous GPs, but in the team they think very differently. “The speed was the same as always, but…”. Under pressure. In all senses…

Fabio Quartararo 8



In the sprint he made “the worst start and the worst five corners in MotoGP”, in his words, but in the race he was fantastic: a high level performance. Confirming what more or less all the experts say: he is one of those – or perhaps of the few – who can make the difference. Without engine.

Marco Bezzecchi 6



He still carries with him the after-effects of the fracture and the operation on his right collarbone, which affects his performance on the motorbike and the set-up. Overall it doesn’t hurt, but he got us used to it too well, we expect something more from him. He is celebrating 25 years, but he was expecting another gift. Convalescent.

Franco Morbidelli 7.5



He had an excellent race and the regret was growing for not being able to get into Q2, by a few thousandths (84) on Friday, due to the annoyance of others on Saturday. Could he have done much better? Maybe not, but he probably would have played on equal terms with his teammate. In the end, one of the best performances of the year. He always believes it.

Jack Miller 6



A little better, little by little he is finding some speed again. But more is needed. Just sufficient.

Fabio Di Giannantonio 5



After having caressed the HRC, he now sees MotoGP, understood as a category, slipping away. It can’t be easy to run in this condition. Psychologically destroyed. Comprehensibly.

Luca Marini 4



Struggling with a difficult choice, one of those that changes your career, he struggled more than expected on the track. It can fit. Sure, it’s strange to think that he’s leaving Ducati and VR46, his brother’s team, for a leap into the dark at HRC, but it’s not that out of this world. What a gamble.

Maverick Vinales 5,5



Best Aprilia rider, but not enough.

Marc Marquez 5



He continues to be – by far – the best Honda rider. The rating refers only to this: if other aspects were evaluated, it would be decidedly lower. As they say in Spain (and no translation is needed): “Chupa rueda”

Brad Binder 4



If he is in difficulty, the KTM disappears too. Under tone.

Alvaro Bautista 5



An unwatchable performance, but with an excuse: the crash in the Jerez tests with the SBK affected him heavily. One more vote because he didn’t make excuses and wouldn’t have done so if he hadn’t been revealed by others. What a shame, he deserved to take his chance in his best condition. Who knows if he will have another opportunity.

Ratings for motorbikes



Ducati DesmosediciGP rating 9.9: Technical perfection doesn’t exist, but in Sepang we came very close: six Ducatis in the first six places in qualifying, eight Ducatis in Q2, four DesmosediciGPs, in two different versions, in the first four places in the race, the first non-Ducati bike separated by 15 seconds. Rather than giving concessions to the Japanese manufacturers, they should give them Dall’Igna…

Yamaha M1 vote 8: It seems strange, but in the Sepang race the best bike after the Ducati was the Yamaha, which was decidedly more effective here than usual. Nice performance. But the summit remains very far away.

KTM RC16 voto 7: One vote less because if for some reason Binder doesn’t go, he struggles a lot.

Aprilia RS-GP voto 5: Version 22 has reliability problems, according to Raul Fernandez’s statements (score 4), version 23 continues to show limitations. Why? To find out the answer, you can listen to Massimo Rivola on the #atuttogas podcast

Honda RC213V rating 4: At Sepang, the bike was clearly less competitive. It makes you say: Marini, who made you do it?