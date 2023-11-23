Drivers and teams will carry out the first official test with the tires they will use from 2024

November 23, 2023

In Valencia, Monday 27 November, after the last GP of 2023, riders and teams of Moto2 is Moto3 will carry out the first official test with the tires they will use from 2024, those from the new supplier, Pirelli.

It will be the last day of testing for this year before next season, which will officially open the Pirelli era in Moto2 and Moto3 with the official tests taking place in Jerez de la Frontera from 28 February to 1 March 2024 before the first Grand Prix in Qatar.

The tires available of the drivers for the Valencia test are the same ones already used in Barcelona, ​​both in terms of sizes and compounds. Let’s talk about the slick DIABLO Superbike and of those from wet DIABLO Rain.

Please note: not tires prototypes ma standardthat is, which they can therefore be purchased by any motorcyclist because regularly on sale.

Giorgio BarbierMoto racing director of Pirelli: “That of Barcelona it was a first test private and it took place in plug&play conditions, i.e. without being able to set up the bike as best as possible given that the teams and riders were still in the middle of their respective championships. I feedback they were anyway very positive and in that case the objective was first of all to verify whether the sizes and compounds we selected were adequate. In this sense, Barcelona was an excellent testing ground given that it is a rather demanding circuit for the tyres.”

“Now we have the opportunity to carry out the first official test with a view to 2024, in this case at the end of the Championship and on a track with different characteristics: short straights, except for the start/finish one and many rather slow corners taken in low gears. A track that is not particularly demanding but narrow and therefore often sees the riders leaning. It will be a good opportunity for a second check of tire performance, given that in Valencia too we will have exactly the same options already used in the first test, to start our first season as sole suppliers of the Moto2 and Moto3 Championships in the best possible way in 2024.” .

Tires in action



– Moto2

Measures

Slick: Front 125/70 R17 – Rear 200/65 R17

· Rain: Front 120/70 R17 – Rear 200/60 R17

Allocation per pilot

· Slick: Anteriore 3 SC1 (soft) e 3 SC2 (medium) – Posteriore 3 SC0 (soft) e 3 SC1 (medium)

· Rain: 2 sets (front + rear) of SCR1

Recommended hot pressure range (post tyrewarmers)

· Slick: Front 2.2/2.4 bar (32/35 psi) – Rear 1.65/1.8 bar (24/26 psi)

· Rain: Front 2.3/2.4 bar (33.4/35 psi) – Rear 2.0/2.2 bar (29/32 psi)

– Moto3

Measures

Slick: Front 100/70 R17 – Rear 120/70 R17

· Rain: Front 100/70 R17 – Rear 125/70 R17

Allocation per pilot

· Slick: Anteriore 3 SC1 (soft) e 3 SC2 (medium) – Posteriore 3 SC1 (soft) e 3 SC1 (medium)

· Rain: 2 sets (front + rear) of SCR1

Recommended hot pressure range (post tyrewarmers)

Slick: Front 1.8/2.0 bar (26/29 psi) – Rear 1.7/1.9 bar (24.5/27.5 psi)

· Rain: Front and Rear 1.9 bar (27.5 psi)