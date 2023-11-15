Our engineer explains how Michelin tires work, what limits they have, how and why the minimum pressure rule was arrived at which is aimed at safety but is affecting the races. Is this a rule that works? No. Here is his proposal to change it

November 15, 2023

In the last Post-GP we dedicated over half an hour to studying the topic of tires in depth, and in particular to the controversial rule introduced in MotoGP in the middle of the season: that of minimum pressure to maintain in the sprint race (for 30% of the distance) and in the Sunday GP (for 50%).

Nico asked me to delve further into a technical topic that for many is becoming boring but is central, unfortunately it even turned out decisive on the result of the Grand Prix. Let’s first clarify some technical issues, so as to make the topic of how MotoGP tires work a little easier to deal with.

Very sensitive tires



Since his return to MotoGP in the 2016 season, the Michelins have proven to be very sensitive to even small variations in ambient or asphalt temperature. And influenced, in their level of performance, by very minimal variations in inflation pressure, even of a tenth of a Bar. In particular, the technicians who work on motorbikes have understood that, for performance purposes, the optimal tire inflation pressure French era generally lower than the minimum pressure below which Michelin should not have fallen, for security reasons. The alarm raised by the French tire dealer was not to be underestimated: operation at too low pressure could have resulted in a rapid structural wear of the tire with risk of delamination.

In an initial phase Michelin suggested the minimum pressure values, then recommended them “strongly” to the teams and, in order to be able to exercise control, I imposed the use of pressure sensors on the wheels. In the end, agreement was reached last winter for the introduction of the new rule, issued by the FIM and applied for the first time on 5 August 2023 with the sprint race of the British GP: non-compliant riders are simply warned at the first infringement, but are subsequently sanctioned with a penalty of three seconds, then six and so on.

The rule is necessary, but let’s change it like this



French tires suffer in particular from two problems: the ease with which the tread temperature tends to increase, and then the tendency to work at high inflation pressures due to the rise in internal temperature. In these conditions It is above all the front tire that creates difficulties: beyond certain temperature and pressure levels it no longer transmits the necessary feeling to the rider, who completely loses perception of the grip limit and is forced to slow down to avoid falling.

And here we return to the starting point: the simplest remedy available to technicians would be in going to remove a few tenths of a bar of pressure before the start of the race. But this solution exposes the pilot to the possibility of incurring in a penalty.

Anyone can understand that the most obvious solution would be to abolish this rule and to bring tires developed in a specific direction to the race: make them less sensitive and safer than the current ones. This, however, does not seem to be part of Michelin’s immediate plans and does not even seem so simple to implement.

In this situation a rule on respecting the minimum pressure is needed, we all understand, it is a matter of pilot safety. But we need a different rule, easier to apply and which does not limit the performance of the drivers in the race.

We propose that the inflation pressure must be checked before the start of the raceat a specific moment. The operation must be together with a temperature control (perhaps using a more advanced sensor than the current one) and it must be done only once, before the start of the Sprint and before the start of Sunday. Then, once the race has started, each driver must be free to drive at his best.