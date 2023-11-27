The MotoGP selection committee, made up of members of FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sportshe decided to do not select he teams CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP for the 2024 season.

“Repeated infractions and violations of the Participation Contract which damage the public image of MotoGP have forced this decision” reads a short statement published on MotoGP.com.

But the Aprilia satellite team will continue, even without Razlan Razali: “The selection committee – explained the organizers of the world championship – will examine the requests for a new independent teamusing Aprilia motorcycles, to join the MotoGP class grid for 2024. More information on this topic will follow in due course.”

It is practically certain that the new ownership is already there. They should be Americans already involved in racing. So the saddles of Miguel Oliveira e Raul Fernandez they are not in danger, nor are the jobs of the team members.

On your part, Razaliwith a post about socialI had farewell made official already two days ago: “It was a fantastic ride. A once in a lifetime opportunity for manage and own a MotoGP team in the World Championship. We know what that means win and above all lose. I’ve worked with the most amazing team members from around the world. We have discovered a world champion in Fabiowe were almost world champions with Frankiewe had the GOAT Vale, Come onMotoGP legend, we took a risk with Darryn and finally got the fastest dentist in the world with Miguel, plus a sample waiting as Raul”.

“The team was my extended family – added Razali -, my second home and we should be proud of what we have achieved and become. What’s ahead? It will be another start albeit a different one and I will look at it with the utmost encouragement and excitement. Go Team!”