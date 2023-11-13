How and where to see the penultimate event of 2023

November 13, 2023

MotoGP restarts from Malaysia in the direction Qatar for the penultimate GP of the year. Pecco Bagnaia he could also become champion in Losail, provided he ends the Qatari weekend with at least 37 points ahead of Jorge Martin (now he’s 14, he needs to earn 23).

In the meantime the Moto2 world championship ended with Pedro Acosta which, after the title, was told.

In Moto3, however, the challenge is practically two-way: James Masia versus Ayumu Sasaki, although Holgado and Alonso are not yet out for math.

In short, next weekend, the 19th of the year, will also be very interesting.

In the meantime, here are the times and where to see the Qatar GP in Losail. After the long series of eastern trips and early rising hours, we return to very convenient times: late afternoon.

As usual SKY e Now they offer full live coverage of all sessions, starting on Friday. TV8 proposes, in clearthe qualifications of the three classes and the Sprint on Saturday and, deferred, the three races on Sunday.

SKY AND TV8 TIMES



– Friday 17 November

FP1 Moto3: 12-12.35 (Live SKY)

FP1 Moto2: 12.50-13.30 (Live SKY)

FP1 MotoGP: 1.45pm-2.30pm (SKY Live)

FP2 Moto3: 4.15pm-4.50pm (Live SKY)

FP2 Moto2: 17,05-17,45 (Diretta SKY)

MotoGP pre-qualifying: 18-19 (SKY Live)

– Saturday 18 November

FP3 Moto3: 11.30-12 (Live SKY)

FP3 Moto2: 12,15-12,45 (Diretta SKY)

FP2 MotoGP: 1pm-1.30pm (SKY Live)

MotoGP qualifying: 1.40pm-2.20pm (Live SKY and TV8)

Moto3 Qualifying: 3.50pm-4.30pm (Live SKY and TV8)

Moto2 Qualifying: 4.45pm-5.25pm ​​(Live SKY and TV8)

Sprint MotoGP: 18 (Live SKY and TV8)

– Sunday 19 November

MotoGP warm up: 1.40pm-1.50pm (SKY Live)

Moto3 race: 3pm (Live SKY and delayed TV8 at 5pm)

Moto2 race: 4.15pm (Live SKY and delayed TV8 at 6.30pm)

MotoGP race: 6pm (Live SKY and delayed TV8 at 8pm)