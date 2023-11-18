Jorge Martin wins forcefully ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini. Only fifth was Francesco Bagnaia, who saw his lead halved: the title will certainly be decided in Valencia. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi 13th, Franco Morbidelli 15th, Enea Bastianini 20th. Spectacular sprint: rating 8

November 18, 2023

Losail – Seemed to be in trouble, in breathless, nervousdecidedly less fast than usual, slower than his direct opponent. Insteadin this MotoGP where it is difficult to find a logical thread, Jorge Martin triumphedWhile Pecco Bagnaia struggledfinishing fifth and losing in a single sprint seven pointsor half the lead accumulated over the previous 18 weekends.

He has seven leftbut above all, once again, psychological balances change: Now it’s Martin who is loaded to a thousand, while Bagnaia will have to be good at reacting in tomorrow’s match. Until before the sprint he had demonstrated – data in hand – that he had more pace: it must start from this certainty to regain the speed lost today.

Faired right from the start



Bagnaia fourth, Martin fifth on the starting grid, side by side. Is one side by side they also arrived at first corner: between the two there is a contact while they set the bend. Then Jorge goes wide in a single corner and loses two positions, passed by Bagnaia and Marquez.

It seems to be going well for the world champion, but instead he immediately goes into difficulty, while Martin immediately passes Marquez at the finish line of the first lap. At the second pass, Jorge enters very decisively on Peccothere is another one contact: the world champion is also passed by Fabio Di Giannantonio, who started badly from the front row.

Luca Marini is leading the GP, started from pole, one of the few with the soft front tire. On the fifth lap Martin passes Alex Marquez and he is second and at the last corner Marini also passes. He is first. As usual, he tries to stretch, but he can’t because Di Giannantonio is crazy: he gets closer, keeps it there to a couple of tenths, with greater speed in the last two sectors. The last passage begins with Martin with a lead of 0″171, but the Spaniard extends: T2 +0″439; T3 +0”451; T4 +0”391. Bagnaia, fifth, is forced to defend himself from Maverick Viñales, very close to him, but never close enough to attempt the attack.

For Martin it is a triumph, for Bagnaia a heavy defeat.

Great Diggia



It must be done congratulations to Di Giannantoniowho in a psychological condition that is far from simple – at the moment he does not have a place in MotoGP for 2024 – competes in a great raceafter being an excellent protagonist in qualifying. Really good.

Third Luca Marini, who resisted as long as he could in command, and then managed in the final. You have to talk to him to understand why he chose the soft front. In fourth place was a certainly convincing Alex Marquez.

Binder, carenata a Marquez



In seventh place, Brad Binder, who hit Marc Marquez hard on the third lap – there could even have been a penalty – with Marc losing three positions, finishing wide, and then finishing 11th. Nice comeback by Fabio Quartararo, from 14th to eighth, while Franco Morbidelli finished 15th.

Accident on the first lap



Accident at the start at the second corner, involving Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargaro (he is at the medical center to ascertain the situation of a gamba. Tomorrow Aleix will have to serve a six-place grid penalty for the bad gesture with Morbidelli in FP2) and Miguel Oliveira. Bastianini restarted, finishing in 20th place.

