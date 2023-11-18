The stewards sanctioned the Aprilia rider for what happened in FP2 with the Yamaha rider

November 18, 2023

Ten thousand euro fine e relegation of six places on the grid for Sunday’s race. This is the sanction decided by the MotoGP stewards panel for Aleix Espargaro.

The Aprilia rider, during FP2, found himself on the racing line Franco Morbidelli. First he told him to go to hell, as often happens in these cases, but then he exaggerated: with his hand he gave a slap on the Yamaha rider helmet.

Il VIDEO is visible at the bottom of the article.

Also sanctioned Iker Lecuona for obstructing Enea Bastianini during Q1. For Spanish relegation of three positions in Sunday’s race.

The document certifying the decision of the stewards panel towards Aleix