Raul Fernandez first, surprisingly, ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Maverick Vinales. Seventh Jorge Martin, eighth Francesco Bagnaia. Other Italians: Luca Marini sixth, Franco Morbidelli 13th, Marco Bezzecchi 15th, Enea Bastianini 18th

November 17, 2023

Losail – It’s going very fast. One day of testing was enough clean the track and for lower drastically i timescon Raul Fernandez first in 1’52”843, less than a tenth from 1’52”772, the Bagnaia pole of 2021, the best time ever achieved in Losail. Primacy, therefore, to come beaten tomorrowbut which, in truth, had already been improved today by Maverick Viñales, but then canceled because it was obtained under the yellow flags.

The yellow flags were the absolute protagonists of the final part of the pre-qualifying session, with many drivers being seen delete the best time obtained. However, the time was not taken away from Fernandez, who thus closed the session ahead of everyone, with an Aprilia (2022 version) that exploit big time lack of grip on the asphalt. “Unfortunately the track will continue to gum up and we will lose the advantage” yes regrets l’AD Massimo Rivolawho however can celebrate three RS-GPs in the top five, with Vinales third and Aleix Espargaro fifth. Which is to say that today the Aprilia was the most effective bike overall.

Martin nervous, Bagnaia calmer



The two challengers for the title are in seventh (Jorge Martin) and eighth (Pecco Bagnaia) position, both struggling with a difficult tire choice it’s a step on the distance not exciting. Between the two, the more nervous it seemed Martinwho every time he returned to the box expressed his opinion clearly and evidently disappointmentquasi incredulous faced with many difficulties.

In the next box, Bagnaia remained calmerbut he also had his work cut out for him with the tyres, tested in all available versions.

Pecco remained in the pits for a long time confront with the technical leader Cristian Gabarriniwith the participation of the engineer Gigi Dall’Igna. In short, both have some problem to solve, with Martin clearly less explosive than usual and with fewer certainties. Among other things, complicating the situation is that tomorrow morning’s FP2 is practically useless due to the very different temperatures. In short, a race that promises to be complicated: the sprint will also serve to prepare for the GP.

Ducati in difficulty on the flying lap. Di Giannantonio aside…



While i Aprilia riders They were tremendously effective with new tires, for once the Ducatis struggledexcept for Fabio Di Giannantonio excellent second at 0”049 from the Aprilia.

Fabio was always there at the front, becoming competitive again like he hadn’t seen in a couple of GPs. He too, naturally, has doubts about the choice of tyres, but, as mentioned, it’s a classic “common evil, half joy”. Good performance Luca Mariniwho rose to sixth place at the end, while Marco Bezzecchi he is out of the ten, only 15th. And unfortunately he has also returned to the bottom of the rankings Enea Bastianiniwho after the triumph in Sepang was relegated to 18th place, on the track where in 2022 he had triumphed for the first time in MotoGP. It’s difficult to understand anything.

Binder brings KTM to fourth place, MM93 brings Honda to ten



KTM is satisfied with the fourth place for Brad Binder, rather constant throughout the shift: it can be effective. Honda is saved with the alone Marc Marquez which, as usual, it is attacked in Bagnaia (twice) to make time. Without him, Honda sinks as usual, as did Yamaha, with Franco Morbidelli (13th) still ahead of Fabio Quartararo (21st), but still in difficulty.

I 10 in Q2



Here are the ten riders already in Q2: R.Fernadez, Di Giannantonio, Vinales, Binder, A.Espargaro, Marini, Martin, Bagnaia, A.Fernandez, M.Marquez.

MotoGP pre-qualifying ranking