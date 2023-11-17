Pecco Bagnaia he is in Q2 but above all he appeared more in control than Jorge Martin. In short, a better Friday than his rival, which is rare in recent times.

About the day…

“I’m happy, we worked well, already yesterday, deciding which bike to start with. We won’t touch anything until tomorrow, I like the bike and I feel good. Today we tried everything and tomorrow we have more tires and I think it will work well”

On Martin’s difficulties with the tyres…

“It happened to me too, for example with the first tire in Thailand that didn’t work well, it can happen”

More on Martin…

“He had a good lap, even if he wasn’t as explosive as usual, it’s in the tens that is everyone’s goal. We have two different riding styles”

On his Friday…

“They took away the fastest lap that would have allowed me to stay in the top 3”

On tire choice…

“It’s difficult to choose, with the hard tire up front I felt good, but it’s very cold in the evening. We’ll see for tomorrow, the other two tires (soft and medium) won’t last long if the grip doesn’t improve. However, the grip has improved a lot since this morning. I think tomorrow he will take another step”

Your Raul Fernandez…

“I knew that the Aprilias would be strong. He’s always been very fast here, I think he’s the favorite to be up front. He and I have the best pace”

On the circuit, which is different after the works…

“The lights are stronger than in the past, it’s very bright. Then at 1 and 2 it looks like another track”