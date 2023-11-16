In the press conference on Thursday in Qatar, the penultimate world event, Pecco Bagnaia appeared less tense than Jorge Martin. He gave longer answers and in general seemed to suffer less pressure in view of the GP which could decide the world championship even if, according to him and Martin, everything will be decided in Valencia “unless Jorge has a problem”.

First of all, the video that MotoGP produced of the two challengers was shown, when they were young teammates…

“When Jorge arrived at Mahindra I was already following him, from the Rookies cup, I knew he would be an excellent teammate, very fast”

Do you think the world championship will end in Qatar?

“No. I don’t consider this weekend as a macht point, 23 points to gain are too many. We have to think session by session, like we did in Sepang. We know that time attack has returned, this is a track that I like and where I have been competitive, apart from last year. I think our bike is suitable for this track. 14 points are nothing, there are a lot of points at stake, you have to stay calm and do your best. It’s a question of balance, I think it will be another head-to-head”

On the help that his teammate Bastianini could give him, having returned to being competitive and successful in Malaysia…

“If Enea has the chance to win he must do it… anyway it will be nice to work together in the sessions, even if I like working alone, but maybe now is the time to collaborate”

In 2022 it didn’t go very well for you here…

“I was at the limit and I lost the front, it was more scary for Jorge who risked getting hurt”

The Losail runway has new asphalt…

“With the new asphalt many things can change, in the past we saw the last laps as the fastest, it would be nice to have a brawl like in the past and be on Andrea’s side (Dovizioso, compared to Marquez, ed.)”

On the pressure…

“I’m experiencing this weekend like a normal race weekend, the pressure can come. I believe that to become world champion I have to be at the front. I will try to be in front, to take pole position. I think there is a small chance of closing the championship here, but only if Jorge has a problem.”

On tire pressure, needle of the scales…

“I’ve done many races with high pressure on the front, I don’t think this changes much, I’m used to it. I don’t really like the rule, I don’t think it helps at all. Everyone in our team will try to get close to the limit, because 3 second penalties can really affect the result.”

On overtaking Jorge on the outside in Malaysia…

“It was nice to let him try, nice feeling and I enjoyed the moment”

What will you do if you win the world championship?

“I will try to organize my wedding better, which is already stressful to organise. It is scheduled for July 20, 2024.”