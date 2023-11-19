Losail – Il risk was crazy. When Pecco Bagnaia was sucked from the wake of Fabio Di Giannantonio at turn number 1, contact was narrowly avoided. Here is the reconstruction of the world champion.

“It took me by surprise too: I had moved, but I found myself in the gas closing phase being sucked in. The only luck is that I managed to putt the bike sideways and to insist on the brakes, also helping me with the position of the body: if I had been with the wheels aligned the steering would probably have closed and I would have taken full Di Giannantonio”

Is it fate or skill?

“When I saw what was happening I thought about doing that, it was the only thing possible: I was already ready to catch him, I was sure I would hit him, his wake kept sucking me in. She went luxury”

You arrive in Valencia with a 21 point lead: did you expect that after yesterday?

“No. Sometimes you have bad luck, but sometimes you have luck: today we did a great job. We were lucky not to crash with Fabio at that moment. The pace we kept today was incredible, we were very fast: you have to be very happy. Twenty-one points are not enough to be confident, but we are certainly in the best situation. Let’s say that today I did what I thought I could do in the sprint: I tried to win, I didn’t succeed just because Diggia was better than me”

Martin said he lost the world championship because of the tyres: it happened to you yesterday, it happened to other riders in other GPs; Is it right that tires have so much importance?

“When you lap so fast, a small difference is enough to make a huge difference in the final result and in the lap time”

What could be the solution?

“I don’t know, I have no idea. We’ve gotten to a point where we’ve pushed the envelope a lot further and every little problem makes a lot of difference.”

After what happened to you yesterday, many doubted the veracity of your tire problems, they thought it was an excuse; paradoxically, they believe you more now that it also happened to Martin. Bother?

“Sorry, a couple of balls! But I don’t give a damn: those who believe that I make excuses are such a minority that I really don’t care. What matters is my speed.”

How do you prepare for Valencia now?

“As always: tomorrow I arrive in Italy and in the afternoon I go to the gym”

Do you know what you have to do to become champion after the sprint?

“I have to score four more points than him”

So?

“I have to win and he can’t do better than third”

What do you think of Martin’s situation?

“He will give everything, doing the best he can, knowing that if everything goes well, everything is earned, otherwise nothing”

Did the departure affect your GP?

“She certainly wasn’t the best, she struggled all weekend with the starts. This happened to him often, I don’t know why. It was definitely the main problem.”