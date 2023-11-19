All-Spanish podium in the middle class race in Qatar: together with the driver from Boscoscuro also Gonzalez and Canet. Acosta eighth

November 19, 2023

Another masterful race by Fermin Aldeguer who won the third race in a row in Moto2 (Acosta won at most two). The Spanish rider born in 2005, smelling of MotoGP, won by reaching the finish line with a 2.6 advantage over Manuel Gonzalez e Aron Canet. All Spanish podium.

Aldeguer made a mistake in braking in the first laps and dropped from third to around tenth position but recovered and led for over half the race.

Italians: Celestino Vietti sixth, Tony Arbolino tenth, Dennis Foggia 16th and Mattia Casadei 26th and last.

Anonymous race by Pedro Acostaeighth.

These are Aldeguer’s immediate words: “Incredible race today, I made a mistake on the first lap, but I knew the pace was there, I was very focused on getting into the top 3 and as I pushed I felt better and better. Thanks to the team, we worked hard. We will see each other soon!”.

Moto2 race ranking