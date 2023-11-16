These are the words of Marc Marquez on Thursday in Qatar.

The Qatar GP…

“I see it as very different from 2022, when both my teammate and I (Pol Espargaro, NDA) did well. But it’s not just a question of the bike, it’s also a question of riding style, mine is poorly suited to this track. Why? There are no braking points, there are many long corners, it is not a “stop and go” track where it is important to get the bike back up quickly. Finally there with even a few left turns”

Marquez also talks about the concessions that, in all likelihood, will be given to Honda and Yamaha.

“I think it’s right, it’s important that there is more balance between the manufacturers, it’s also good for the rider, who with more competitive bikes would make a greater difference again. When I decided to leave Honda, I knew 95% that concessions would have been given, but we need to understand how they are given”

On the Bagnaia/Martin challenge.

“I have already “bet” on Martin and I won’t change my mind: I believe he has the speed to recover the disadvantage”

Finally, a statement on Alberto Puig.

“Alberto is an uncomfortable character and for this reason many don’t like him, but he is very important, fundamental for the Honda project. It’s not him who has to solve certain problems, but changing him would be a mistake, he has a clear project in mind”

On Marini.

“I don’t know much about it, but logic would require a one-year contract, because then from 2025 all the riders will be free. But from what I understand, the agreement will be for two years”