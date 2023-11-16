The words of the Italian pilot on Qatari Thursday

November 16, 2023

These are the words of Luca Marini on Thursday in Qatar.

On the market situation that sees it very close to HRC.

“The situation is the same as last Sunday after the race. I can’t say anything, because there’s nothing new to talk about: it’s a difficult situation for me too. I understand that it’s even worse for your work, but this is the situation, it’s not easy for me either. It would be great to have more time, but Valencia is next week (Luca is of course referring to the tests on Tuesday 28 November, NDA). I’m waiting like all of you: I think the best thing I can do is to focus on this race, try to get an excellent result and have a good weekend here too.”

“I talked a lot with mother Stefania, but as I always do: she hopes the best for me, obviously”

Sull’Academy.

“I have nothing against the Academy, the relationship is perfect: we go to dinner every week, the situation couldn’t be better. The Academy is an opportunity, a great organisation, very important”

Current affairs: Qatar GP.

“Here Ducati is always competitive, it wins the race every year: it could be another good possibility, even if it won’t be easy, because there are many riders in form and Bagnaia and Martin are fighting for the title. They will certainly fight for it here too. the victory. But I expect KTM and Aprilia to also be competitive: we will prepare tomorrow. I believe that FP1 will not be too significant to understand the values ​​on the field, while the afternoon session will be much more significant. It will probably be a little hotter compared to March, when we usually run”