Luca Marini conquers a stratospheric pole, with the front row completed by the Gresini team: Fabio Di Giannantonio second, Alex Marquez third. Francesco Bagnaia (4th) and Jorge Martin (5th) next to each other in the second row. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi 13th, Enea Bastianini 15th, Franco Morbidelli 18th. Marc Marquez’s behavior is embarrassing once again: inconceivable

November 18, 2023

Losail – The record crumbledbe Ducati you would receive six seats: the DesmsoediciGP that appeared here less explosive who on other occasions, comes back in front of everyone when it counts. All three front row riders got out under 1’52”: 1’51”762 for Luca Marini; 1’51”829 for Fabio Di Giannantonio; 1’51”898 for Alex Marquez.

The previous record was 1’52”7: crazy. Well done everyone, while it always remains behind them the challenge is uncertain for the title, with Francesco Bagnaia fourth e Jorge Martin fifth: between the two, just 22 thousandths.

The difference is that Bagnaiaonce again, had to do the tempo con Marc Marquez who followed him like a shadow: well done Pecco for keeping a cool head; Martin instead he could do alone: he drove too impetuously, not very cleanly and this made him less explosive than usual. Over the distance, the world champion seems to be in better shape, with the Pramac rider decidedly better more nervous than usual. Up until now, the feeling is that he has always managed to patch things up more through willpower, rather than through satisfactory setup and superior guidance. In short, he seems to have less than his rival for the title. Not much, but a little less.

Marini and Di Giannantonio: congratulations



The two pilots who were competing for the HRC – which everyone now takes for granted assigned to Luca – they fought for pole with incredible times, closely followed by Alex Marquez0″136 behind Marini and 0″069 behind his teammate.

For Marini it is the second pole of the season – the first was obtained in Indonesia – for the Gresini team a team success that follows Enea Bastianini’s victory in Qatar in 2022. Evidently, Nadia Padovani’s team likes this track.

Espargaro under investigation



After being a great protagonist on Friday, Aprilia returns to the ranks on Saturday: it’s not the first time this has happened. Maverick Viñales is eighthRaul Fernandez nono and Aleix Espargaro tenth: during FP2, Alex he was the protagonist of one very bad reaction towards Franco Morbidelli.

Espargaro he took it very hard with Franco, probably a little slow on the trajectory, but he didn’t just send him to hell, as always happens in these cases, but he also threw him a slap on the helmet.

Ugly, really ugly to look at. Could be both sanctioned: Espargaro for unsportsmanlike conduct, Morbidelli for staying on the ideal line while proceeding slowly (and it’s not the first time). Iker Lecuona was also sent to that country by Enea Bastianini, this time in Q1. And this time there was a great risk, because the Ducati rider could have hit it. Lecuona is also at great risk of being penalised.

Solo 11esimo Binder



It’s a bit disappointing KTMsolo eleventh with Brad Binder: yesterday he seemed more okay, today there was a step back. If nothing else, there is the satisfaction of seeing Augusto Fernandez grow, 12th thanks to having entered directly into Q2 in pre-qualifying.

The Japanese sink



Marc Marquez removedYamaha and Honda sink, with Fabio Quartararo 14th, after being the fastest in the not very useful FP2 (not very useful due to a decidedly higher temperature than those we will find in the sprint and in the race), Franco Morbidelli 18th, while Honda closes the ranking not going beyond the last three places.

Marc Marquez: Embarrassing



Marquez, as mentioned, saves the HRC, taking his RC213V to a prestigious seventh place, but, as usual, he does it in a way at least questionable: on both the first and second attempts it stuck right from the pit exit to Bagnaia, who could do nothing but shoot in front of him. Everyone, obviously, will have their own opinion about him in this regard, mine is clear: what he does is embarrassing for an eight-time world champion.

Sprint at 6pm Italian time.

Q2 MotoGP

Q1 MotoGP