The driver of the Mooney VR46 team, but very close to HRC, achieved pole and two podiums in Qatar: his words

November 19, 2023

Luca Marini has just finished the best weekend ever in MotoGP: pole position e due podi. While waiting for the official announcement of his move to HRC, here’s what he said on the Sunday after the Qatar GP.

“I’m satisfied with the weekend, the feeling with the bike was good, I wasn’t the fastest because Fabio had a great pace. It’s a shame that Pecco made that great start, because my plan was to be in the lead at the end of the first lap and try to escape. I knew that with the soft in front I would have something more in the first two laps. But then Pecco decided to manage the tires a bit. Fabio and Alex were pushing and overtook me. Then I lost a lot of time with Alex and Brad, and there I lost the chance to win.”

On the choice of the soft, made only by him, Lecuona and the two Yamahas…

“It was the right tire to use starting from pole. I could have also raced with the hard tire but my plan was different. I would make the same choice again. I am very satisfied with the race and the tire management”

On Bagnaia…

“Obviously I don’t treat Pecco like the other riders at this time of the season. On all other occasions, however, he is just like the others. I want to beat him. Today, however, he made a fantastic start and pushed hard in the first laps.”

However, Marini also underlined the difference in devices present on his 2022 Ducati and on the official…

“The device has certainly helped the official riders, but you also need to get a good start”