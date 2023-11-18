Eighth victory in the Sprintgap from Bagnaia reduced to just 7 points. The Sprint of Jorge Martin it was perfect, like a champion.

Because he won when he wasn’t in the best conditions to do so. He won by fighting and even touching Bagnaia himself (VIDEO at the bottom of the article).

These are the words of the Pramac rider at the end of the Qatari Saturday.

Where did the turning point come after a difficult Friday?

“Maybe the experience helped me a little. I already felt very strong in the first session today with the hard rear tyre. So I was pretty confident that I could win. However, a good qualification was important… and I think it was”

On the Sprint…

“I started well but then I made a small mistake which allowed Pecco and Marc to overtake me. I was able to stay calm and bide my time. I knew the tire wear would be quite significant, so I tried to manage the tires and be fast, and in the end I had that extra to win.”

On the numerous overtakings made…

“It’s difficult to overtake because the line is very narrow. You have to take a lot of risks to overtake because there is only one useful line. I managed to understand well where and when to do the maneuvers”

There was a real fight with Bagnaia and the two even touched each other…

“Yes, maybe I took a bit of a risk to overtake Pecco, Alex (Márquez, ed.) and Marini. But I think I was pretty smart and tried to read the situation. I think it was riskier to push at the end to beat Diggia rather than overtake the others.”

Still on Bagnaia…

“The start is always a big risk but I saw that I would arrive at the first corner before Pecco. It was like the last corner of the penultimate lap in Thailand: I was on the inside, so he couldn’t do anything. As for the other overtaking, it’s a difficult place to overtake, but I saw that I had more speed. So I tried, I don’t think it was risky, I don’t think it was a crazy maneuver. Like I said: in the end the risk was greater when Diggia is arrived very strong. I pushed hard on the last lap. But I had to do it because every point counts. I think it was a good decision to push today and win.”

Tomorrow the long race…

“The objective is definitely to recover points, I believe that tomorrow will be an important day for all of us, for Pecco and for me. Depending on how things go tomorrow, it will be a different story in Valencia. Let’s hope we can recover a few more points. Even if it were only one, it will be essential to be close to Valencia. I think we’re in a good position at the moment. I was strong today and I can do it tomorrow.”