From minus 7 to minus 21 but above all, to do get angry (maybe even something more than angry) Jorge Martin it was the performance of the tyres, especially the rear. Today Martin was filming one second slower of those in front. Something similar to what happened yesterday at Bagnaia, who however lapped 3-4 tenths slower and managed to finish fifth.

So, at the end of the race, Martin is furious, even if he tries to contain himself. These are his words.

What happened?

“Today the wheels were hard, very hard. I don’t know what happened. At the start I was the only rider to have slipped at the start. Something that usually doesn’t happen when the track is clean, as it was, or with tires It never happens, but it happened to me and from then on I tried to recover some positions, but I couldn’t even do it with my teammate, who I only passed because he made a mistake. I fell at every corner. , I couldn’t drive. I had patience to finish the race. I hope it doesn’t happen again”

Upon arrival you seemed frustrated…

“I was, it seemed like I had forgotten to drive. Then I was also laughing because it seems like a joke to me that a championship is decided like this. I’m ashamed to feel like this”

Still…

“I don’t know what happened. Obviously I will fight until the end, until Valencia to try to win and make some strategies to recover points, but today a large part of the championship is already decided, instead of being ten points away or even ahead , we are at minus 21”

Could it be the electronics’ fault?

“Electronics are made to work with rubber, but when the rubber doesn’t work, everything stops working”

Did you say the word ‘stole’ (robbery) in English?

“No, I said “stone”. Yes, a stone. But it was also a good robbery” (laughs, ed.)

Martin told Sky Sport MotoGP: “It’s a It’s a shame that a championship is decided like this. The tire wasn’t working, I couldn’t do much, I was the only one who pushed, I tried to stay calm, I stopped for 2-3 laps but then it seemed like a tire with 40 laps but then it’s not possible for a championship to happen decide like this… strange, for me it’s a shame that a championship decides like this”

Aleix Espargaró said that these tires are not up to the championship level. Do you agree?

“One hundred percent, we saw it today. Yesterday Pecco said he had a bad tire and was three tenths behind me. Today I was a second behind him in pace”

Was the problem with both tires or just the rear?

“I think it was the rear, which however affects the front a lot, because when the tire doesn’t have grip you can’t stop, you have to brake harder and everything becomes more complicated”

Does Di Giannantonio’s victory still give you some hope for Valencia?

“I think I can recover in the Valencia Sprint, but I think there are a lot of points for just one weekend”

In 2006 Rossi lost the World Championship by five points that a Gresini team rider, Toni Elías, had taken from him in Portugal, as Di Giannantonio did in Bagnaia here…

“I hope the history of 2006 repeats itself”

Do you expect an apology from Michelin?

“I don’t know what to expect. Let’s hope they analyze the tires. We’ll probably have to meet to see what happened”